File
File Leo Patrizi
REVEALED: Which CQ school is the worst behaved?

vanessa jarrett
by
2nd Jan 2019 12:52 PM
SOUTH Rockhampton State High School and Gracemere schools have topped the list of the worst-behaved schools in central Queensland.

2018 Department of Education data for school absentees has revealed South Rockhampton State High recorded a total of 795 absentees for disciplinary. This is against a population of around 1200 students.

In high schools, this was followed by North Rockhampton High School with 742 and then Glenmore State High School with 697 and Mount Morgan State High School with 288.

Yeppoon State High School could be considered the best- behaved school as the data demonstrates there was only 43 disciplinary absentees out of a total of 2707 absentees.

Waraburra State School took out the highest disciplinary absentees with 194 out of 5024. 2254 absentees of this have been unexplained.

The next down the line in worst behaved is Gracemere State School with 139. Glenmore State School recorded 129 and Berserker St High School recorded 119.

Depot Hill and Ridgelands State School were the best behaved with nil disciplinary absentees recorded along with Byfield, Keppel Sands, Coowonga and The Caves.

Cresecent Lagoon and Parkhurst State Schools also only recorded 5 and 9 respectively.

The total for the absentees from the Rockhampton Region has also increased by 1553 since 2017. It has also increased from 2016 by 9361.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

