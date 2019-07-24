REVEALED: Which patients will be admitted to Rocky's rehab

A new support service for drug addiction is available in Stanthorpe.

NO one convicted of sexual assault or violent crimes will be accepted into Rocky's $14.3 million rehab facility, according to Queensland Network of Alcohol and Other Drug Agencies chief executive Rebecca Lang.

Ms Lang was a panellist at the community consultation for the Rockhampton rehabilitation centre.

She spoke on behalf of QNADA, the peak organisation representing views of the non-goverment alcohol and drug sectors in Queensland.

"People in this facility are not intoxicated on ice,” Ms Lang said.

"They've made the decision to change their lives and there is a requirement they will be abstinent on the premises.

"They are people who have chosen to change their lives for the better.

"These are the people who are your mums, dads and brothers.”

Parkhurst residents at the forum yelled their concerns about patients wandering the streets, but Ms Lang said this wouldn't be the case.

"These are really intensive structured programs so every minute from when they get up to when they go to sleep is accounted for,” she said.

"They are either in counselling, they're in life skills or they are being transported by staff from the facility into town for medical appointments.”

At no point will a resident be able to freely walk the streets.

"Whenever people need to leave the facility they will be escorted by staff in transportation,” she said.

"If they decided to leave early there is a planned process for that too.

"No one is just going to walk out the front gate.”

Ms Lang said there was no reason to be scared of patients in residential rehabilitation.

"There is a really strict set of criteria for people to get into these services,” Ms Lang said.

"The assessment process that seeks to understand how long they've been using, how much they've been using, what interactions they've had with the criminal justice system and what underlying conditions that might have.”

Ms Lang spoke from her experience of helping implement centres across the state when she addressed the audience of concerned community members.

"If all of your worst fears were real there wouldn't be any rehabilitation centres,” she said.

"What is happening here today does in fact happen every time we try to open a residential service in a residential area.

"What generally happens over time people learn that there isn't anything to fear.”

Treatment services at the site will include 32-beds for individual residential rehabilitation, an eight-bed withdrawal management unit and two family units, which will allow children to stay alongside their parents undergoing treatment.