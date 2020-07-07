Menu
Wendy Bell has been crowned CQ's best cakemaker in a poll run by The Morning Bulletin.
REVEALED: Who was voted CQ’s best cakemaker

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
7th Jul 2020 2:23 PM
WENDY Bell has been crowned CQ’s best cakemaker.

She topped the voting in The Morning Bulletin poll featuring the region’s top 10 finalists as decided by readers.

Wendy was a clear favourite, finishing ahead of Nicky Svensen, Cake Design in second and Simply Sweet by Lys in third.

The other finalists were A Piece of Cake, Evol Jarro, All that Cake, Tayla’s Sugar and Spice, Sprinkle Me, That Cupcake Girl and TMF Cake Designs.

Keep watching for a feature story on our winner.

