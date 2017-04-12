29°
REVEALED: Why property investors love Rockhampton

Frazer Pearce
| 12th Apr 2017 9:00 AM
Southern investors are buying up commercial property across Rockhampton.
Southern investors are buying up commercial property across Rockhampton.

SOUTHERN investors are driving strong interest in the Rockhampton commercial property market and local owners are lining up to cash in.

Valuer Herron Todd White in its April Month in Review report said it believed sales activity for tenanted investment property in the sub $2 million price range would continue to increase given current market forces.

Key factors in the lift were record low interest rates and growing interest in property in regional locations from non-local investors.

HTW's Graham Grose said yesterday that the 8.9m flood in Rockhampton had not dampened investor enthusiasm with a number of properties going under contract in the past week.

Recent sales included the former Foodworks drive-in supermarket on Gladstone Rd for an undisclosed price on March 17 (before the flood) after it changed hands for $1.35m in 2004.

The property includes freezers, self-serve, cold rooms, stock shelving, food prep area, front counter with tills, loading dock with double roller doors and a billboard located further down the road for extra exposure. Car parking is to the side of the building for shared customer usage.

"We are aware that there has been strong inquiry for tenanted properties with local real estate agents,” HTW said in its report.

"The talk around town of tightening yields is being seen to spark some interest for local property owners, who are considering the opportunity to sell while there is strong interest from local and non local investors.

"This talk of yields however has been driven from some recent sales to national tenants on strong ten-year leases, which are not necessarily a good representation of the yields achievable for locally tenanted investment properties.”

HTW said investors were still sensitive to tenant strength and security of cash flow and only seeking "quality properties” on these tight yields.

Yields for locally tenanted properties were likely to generally fall within the 8% to 10% range depending on a variety of factors, with the potential for some slight tightening - yield calculations are worked out by dividing the annual rental income on a property by how much it cost to buy.

Owner-occupiers are showing strong interest as the appeal of owning as opposed to leasing is quite attractive in the current low interest rate environment.

HTW predicted rents would remain stable, "with a continued presence of incentives in new lease negotiations, generally either rent free periods or fit out allowances”.

HTW said, however, there was some uncertainty for buyers due to the potential for banks to lift interest rates for all property investors over the next 12 months.

In Gladstone conditions are still challenging with rental reductions in excess of 50% for some office tenancies as leases expire.

CBD office rentals in some cases were falling from about $500 per square metre to $250 to $300 per square metre (gross).

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
