REVEALED: Why trio drove 1200kms for CQ armed robbery

RAMPAGE: Police search for armed robbers at Yaamba in December 2017 after a service station was held up using a revolver.

WHY did three boys drive 1200km to Marlborough to rob a cattle station, carry out an armed robbery at the Marlborough service station and set a Landcruiser on fire in 15 months ago?

The Rockhampton District Court got some answers yesterday when the trio pleaded guilty to one count of armed robbery, one of arson, one of enter premise and steal and one of unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

The court heard all three - now aged 16 and 19 - were from the small New South Wales country town of Quirindi, near Tamworth.

Crown prosecutor Elise Sergeant said two of the offenders had worked at a cattle station north of Marlborough before the armed robbery - Barmount Station at Lotus Creek - 1272km away from their home town of Quirindi.

Three teenagers drove from Quirindi to Barmount Station to carry out crimes against the station owner and on to an armed robbery at the Puma petrol station at Marlborough on December 5, 2017. Google Maps

They travelled in two cars with one of the offenders charged for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle after hooning at Dalby.

One of the former cattle station workers and the 16-year-old (then 15) drove from Quirindi together and met up with the third teenager on a back road near Marlborough.

They went to Barmount Station at 2.35am, stole fuel, the Landcruiser, a rifle, a revolver, cigarettes, gloves, ammunition and a saddle.

Ms Sergeant said the eldest drove the Landcruiser, with the guns in the back, to a meeting point where all three disguised themselves by turning their jumpers inside out, wrapping their t-shirts around their heads and putting their hoods over their heads.

They drove to the service station where the eldest stayed in the doorway to stop anyone from locking it.

The youngest had a bag which was used to put the cash in and the other teen held the revolver to the service station worker.

The youngest found a second employee and followed her to a third cash register.

The trio got away with $846 in cash, and cigarettes. They dumped the Landcruiser and set it on fire before driving off in the cars they drove from Quirindi.

Judge Michael Burnett said the Barmount Station owner realised he had been robbed when he woke up that morning and immediately called police about the stolen firearms.

He said police were en route when the call came in after the service station robbery at 7.05am.

As a result, they spotted the trio following each other on the Bruce Highway. One was intercepted while the other two drove on and abandoned their car down the road.

Judge Burnett said police located the other two offenders hours later with the youngest pointing to where the cash and firearms were stashed in a tree in a paddock.

Defence barrister Ross Lo Monaco, who represented the youngest offender, said his client did not know why they were travelling from Quirindi to Marlborough until they got to Marlborough.

He did however admit to being a willing participant.

Scott Moon represented the middle teen, who had driven the younger teen to Marlborough, and had worked at Barmount Station "off and on” for about eight months prior to the offending.

He said he had asked his boss for time off to go see his sick grandmother, but was denied this so he just left.

Mr Moon said when he returned, he was not paid, which angered him.

He said the teen had worked building silos in Victoria before returning to Quirindi.

Mr Moon said when he questioned the teen 'why' in relation to the December 5 offending, he hung his head, shook it and said "I really don't know”.

Tom Polley, who represented the older teen, said his client had grown up in a violent household.

The violence got better after his parents separated when he was 14, but his mother shortly re-partnered and the teen did not like his step-dad.

He said the teen started hanging around older people involved in criminal activity and staying out late.

Mr Polley said the teen completed two years of a butcher's apprenticeship before his social life interfered too much with his work hours.

Judge Burnett sentenced the two 19-year-olds to three years prison for the armed robbery, declared 450 days presentence custody and set immediate release.

He then sentenced them to a four-year prison term for arson of the Landcruiser, ordered that term be suspended after 450 days (already served) and operational for five years.

The oldest also received a six month jail term for the dangerous operation of a motor vehicle at Dalby, already served, and six-months disqualification from driving.

Judge Burnett ordered the 16-year-old to two years probation and a Restorative Justice Order.