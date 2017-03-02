Revealed: Why Yeppoon butchers have attention of Queensland parliament

KEPPEL MP Brittany Lauga has praised two Yeppoon businesses that have vowed not to enforce Sunday penalty rate cuts on staff.

In a speech to the Queensland Parliament, Mrs Lauga singled out Yeppoon Central Meats and Billingtons Cedar Park Meats for taking a moral stand supporting workers.

Yeppoon Central Meats has gained big community support by vowing not to cut staff penalty rates.

Mrs Lauga said "many of the businesses in Keppel, like Katie and Zen at Yeppoon Central Meats and Billingtons Cedar Park Meats, who run their business with a social conscience and who know that their workers deserve their weekend penalty rates”.

"Both businesses have said that they will not be enforcing the Fair Work Commission's ruling and will not be cutting their staff's penalty rates,” Mrs Lauga said.

"It is no surprise that, since their announcement, thousands of local people have thrown their support right behind these businesses because our community knows that workers deserve those penalty rates. I say to those businesses: good on you. We are right behind you.”

She said more than 11,000 of Central Queensland's lowest paid workers in pharmacy, retail, hospitality and fast food were set to face a pay cut of up to $77 per week following the Fair Work Commission's decision

"Every day I talk to local people in my community who rely on penalty rates to make ends meet. Those rates are meant to be a reward for the sacrifice staff make in giving up time with family and friends on weekends and other special occasions,” Mrs Lauga said.

"This decision is devastating for thousands of hardworking Queenslanders. The commission's decision will also take money out of the real economy, reducing the spending power of thousands of Queensland families. This will have a negative impact on local economies, especially in Central Queensland.”

She said she supported federal Labor's private member's bill to prevent the penalty rates cut from taking effect and also called on Central Queensland's LNP politicians to back "our community's lowest paid workers”.