Revealed: Winners and losers of Rocky's new $1b industry

Cattle on the property Bottle Tree, north of Marlborough, owned by the Ferris family which could be acquired as part of plans to expand Shoalwater Bay Military Training Area.

A KEY economic assessment of the Australia-Singapore military training initiative has revealed the massive benefits the Rockhampton region is set to reap.

The KPMG study, released this week, found the initative would result in around $2b invested in Queensland, with half of that in the Fitzroy area.

Here are 7 major findings from the report:

1. Jobs, jobs, jobs

This initiative would create up to 219 jobs for the Fitzroy region during the development phase and support up to 68 new jobs when the facilities are up and running.

2. Economic investment

The initiative is estimated to provide an annual income boost to the Fitzroy region of up to $15.9m per year during the development phase and an ongoing benefit of up to $7.3m a year once the facilities are operational.

These net benefits account for any negative impact to other industries, including to the agricultural sector, in the region.

3. Community sentiment

There are mixed feelings associated with the initiative across the Fitzroy region.

Rockhampton showed a strong recognition of the potential economic opportunities with an acknowledgment there may be some negative impact due to lost agricultural activity.

Marlborough is expected to be one of the communities most affected by the loss of agricultural activities and local business expressed concerns about economic viability due to this loss.

This was consistent with Yeppoon and Livingstone Shire, although these communities also recognised the opportunities that could arise if they could be fully realised.

Gladstone recognised the opportunities that may arise to utilise infrastructure already invested in and arrest a challenging economic environment.

4. Industry winners and losers

Under the initiative it is assumed that the extended training in the Fitzroy region involves an expenditure of around $31.4 million in each year of the operational phase.

This is expected to lead to an increase in demand for the output of industries supplying goods and services to the training activities and to the additional permanent staff in the region.

The additional demand is expected to stimulate additional annual sales across industries in the Fitzroy region such as manufacturing, transport, utilities and other services.

This will be offset to some extent by lost agricultural activity and additional lost activity along the local agriculture supply chain such as a reduction in sales from industries like manufacturing (which includes abattoirs), construction and trade services.

5. Fishing fears

There is concern that the local fishing industry in Fitzroy will be adversely affected by an expansion of Defence training activities in the region.

Gav Gaw and his fine barra in Rockhampton. There are concerns expanding military activities at Shoalwater Bay will impact the fishing industry.

Local businesses believe that under the initiative, up to 20 fishermen could be affected by any additional or extended closures of areas of the Bay.

Anecdotally, it is estimated that 15-20 per cent of revenue is currently lost per year due to bay closures associated with the current defence training activities.

There is concern that this could double as a result of extended training activities - which, as a guide, could cost the local industry around $200,000 per year.

6. Marlborough impacts

There is a risk to the viability of local towns, such as Marlborough. If a number of properties and businesses are removed from the agricultural supply chain.

Combined with already high unemployment, these towns may not to be able to further absorb a material loss of local economic activity.

Member for Mirani Jim Pearce at a public meeting in Marlborough about the proposed Shoalwater Bay Military Training Area expansion. Kerri-Anne Mesner

These communities do not have the flexibility of diverse economies that larger towns and cities do; hence there are concerns that benefits arising from the initiative will flow to bigger cities, like Rockhampton.

There are perceived concerns in the Marlborough community about the mental health consequences such as anxiety and fear, associated with the pressures of uncertainty (for both adults and children).

There are perceived concerns as well that local infrastructure such as the swimming pool, pony club and showgrounds will close.

7. Social media impact

Following the announcement by Michelle Landry MP and Singaporean Defence Minister, Ng Eng Hen, there was a low level of social media commentary until 30 November 2016, when an organised protest by local farmers in the area was promoted on social media.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull assures Capricornia MP Michelle Landry no landholder will be forced to sell their properties under the Defence Department's proposed Shoalwater Bay Military Training Area expansion.

This protest invigorated social media discussion until it peaked following the Commonwealth Government's announcement that the forced land sales would not proceed.