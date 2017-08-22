REVEALED: Work starts on new $3.1M gift for Rocky boaties

PLEASED: Rockhampton Region Councillor Tony Williams (left) and Rockhampton MP Bill Byrne are pleased to see the new North Rockhampton boat ramp facility get the green light.

WORK on the Rockhampton region's newest boat ramp will begin today with local contractors JM Kelly Builders Pty Ltd putting shovels to the dirt near Callaghan Park.

The Rocky construction company was recently awarded the $3.1 million contract to complete the project on the city's north side which will feature a new four-lane boat ramp with a floating walkway, 50 car-trailer parks, a wash down area, walkway and an area for single cars to park.

An artist's impression of the long-awaited design for the North Rockhampton boating facility. Jason Mackenzie

Member for Rockhampton and Agriculture and Fisheries Minister Bill Byrne said it was great to see a local contractor successfully obtaining the significant project.

Along with the new boat ramp and parking facilities, Mr Byrne said there would also be a grassed area that will be able to provide an extra 40 car-trailer parks during peak times.

"The long term benefits of the new infrastructure will help ease boating traffic at other popular launching spots in the Rockhampton area," Mr Byrne said.

Mr Byrne said a variety of projects were under way in the region through the job-creating Works for Queensland Program.

"We know that these projects are having an enormously positive impact on our community, including supporting an estimated 597 jobs across the Rockhampton region," he said.

"These are the kind of great community infrastructure projects that Works for Queensland is making possible right across the state, delivering jobs and stimulating the local economy."

Chair of the Rockhampton Regional Council Infrastructure Committee Councillor Tony Williams said the additional four lanes will bring the Rockhampton region up to 11 salt water boat lanes.

"With 5100 registered boats in the region, there's no doubt the four-lane boat ramp will be a major boost for local boaties with access to new and upgraded facilities right in time for the next barra season," Cr Williams said.

"Not only that, but fishing tourism is growing in popularity every year, so the long term benefits of the infrastructure upgrades in the coming two years will reach far beyond the fishing community and well into the business community.

"I really have to commend the Queensland Government for working with council to deliver this important infrastructure as well as their support of our recreational fishing strategy."

A traffic management plan will be in place to ensure access to the local sporting fields is maintained during the carpark construction.

Funding is being provided from the Palaszczuk Government's Marine Infrastructure Fund and the Works for Queensland Program.