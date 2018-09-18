REVEALED: World-first wave pool edges closer to completion

SURF Lakes' world-first prototype wave pool near Yeppoon is about 10 days away from being filled with water - and that is when the fun will begin.

Surf Lakes media spokesman Wayne Dart said while there have been a few minor delays in construction, the wave pool now had all the elements built on site.

"We are hoping to be in the position to start filling the pool with water in the next week or so, around the end of September, and then we will know when the first waves will break," MrDart said.

"This is a very exciting time for us and we appreciate that the local community are keen to see the venture become a commercial entity, but at this stage the facility will not be open to the public any time in the foreseeable future.

"Right now our priority is fine-tuning what we have and testing everything to market to the world."

The latest artist's impression of a state-of-the-art wave pool, provided by Surf Lakes. Surf Lakes

Mr Dart said a huge amount of infrastructure would need to be constructed and approvals would need to be sought for the facility, located 14km west of Yeppoon on the Yeppoon-Rockhampton Rd, to be made into a commercial entity.

"We still have a lot of refinement to do, so in about 12 months' time we will re-look at how we are going and consider then, if and when, the facility will become commercial," he said.

"At this point I must reiterate that this is not a public facility, to even come on site people require various health and safety training, so at this point it is only accessible to approved persons.

Aaron Trevis (CEO), Mark Occhilupo (Ambassador) and Reuben Buchanan (Director) on site recently.

"We will have a media-only open day around mid-October to keep everyone updated on where we are at with the prototype.

"Unfortunately, the general public will not be able to access the site at this time."

Mr Dart said Surf Lakes has already experienced a high level of inquiries from around the world.

He said they were focusing on licensing the technology to resorts, theme parks and others around the world, including in Australia.

Aaron Trevis, Mark Occhilupo and Reuben Buchanan on site recently. Behind is the base of the wave giant machine.

"Once completed and tested, the wave pool is expected to produce eight separate waves simultaneously," he said.

"The waves will vary in size and length to allow for beginners through to expert surfers to use the pool at the same time.

"By using concentric waves and multiple breaks, Surf Lakes will be capable of producing more waves per hour while also offering a variety of waves from hollow barrels to gentle beginner waves.

"It is anticipated the wave pool will have the capacity to pump out 2400 waves per hour."