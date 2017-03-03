REVEALED: Worst areas for drugs in Rocky, Cap Coast

IN THE past three months, 457 drug offences have been recorded in the Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast region.

According to Queensland Police Crime Data, 37 drug offences have been recorded in Yeppoon, 19 in Emu Park, 19 in Mount Morgan, 31 in Gracemere and more than 340 in the Rockhampton area in the past three months to February 28.

It comes after a Gracemere man was caught with 1kg of ice, 8kgs of cannabis and cocaine in his vehicle overnight.

So where are all of these offences occurring? From the data, we've narrowed down some of the worst suburbs and streets for drug offences in the region.

REPORT DRUGS: There are currently 4 ways to report a drug dealer or suspected drug lab:

Report online here

Report directly to your local police station

Contact Policelink on 131 444

Contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 (only if you wish to report anonymously)

SUBURBS

Berserker - 78

Rockhampton City - 61

Kawana - 40

Gracemere - 30

Wandal - 22

Yeppoon - 21

Norman Gardens - 20

Allenstown -19

Depot Hill - 18

Park Avenue - 16

The Range, Mt Morgan, Emu Park and Koongal - 15

West Rockhampton - 14

Parkhurst - 9

Frenchville - 8

Kinka - 7

Rosslyn and Cooee Bay - 4

Lakes Creek and Midgee - 3

STREET HOT SPOTS

Burnett St, Berserker - 9

Phillips St, Berserker - 8

Edington St, Berserker - 7

Kerrigan St, Berserker - 6

Stenlake Avenue, Kawana - 11

Fitzroy St, Rocky City - 18

Denham St, Rocky City- 8

East St, Rocky City - 11

Annie Close, Gracemere - 5