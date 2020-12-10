REVEALED: Worst suburbs for crime in CQ regions

Queensland Police data has revealed the worst suburbs for crimes across the Central Highlands and Isaac regions in the last 12 months. Photo: file

DESPITE a very disrupted and unusual year, crime rates still prevailed across the Central Highlands and Isaac regions.

Both regions kept police busy with a combined total of 2817 offences over the past 12 months, or 54 each week.

However, this year’s statistics showed a drop from the 3342 offences recorded the year before.

Queensland Police data revealed Emerald and Moranbah residents should be most concerned, with the two towns commonly ranked as the worst for crime.

Drug offences and traffic and related offences were the most common offences for the two communities each week.

The Isaac region copped 284 of 552 traffic and related offences, while the Central Highlands was close behind with 268.

Other property damage and good order offences were some of the other crimes with high rates across both regions.

With the slightly bigger region, it may come as no surprise the Central Highlands kept police the busiest over the past 12 months with 1761 offences.

Emerald, the central hub of the region, made up the majority of the offences with a total of 1038.

From arson to unlawful entry, Central Queensland News has compiled a list of the worst suburbs for crimes across the Central Highlands and Isaac regions.

Other homicide:

Central Highlands – 1

Isaac – 0

Worst suburbs:

Blackwater – 1

Assault:

Central Highlands – 108

Isaac – 71

Worst suburbs:

Emerald – 72

Moranbah – 31

Blackwater – 26

Robbery:

Central Highlands – 2

Isaac – 1

Worst suburbs:

Emerald – 1

Blackwater – 1

Moranbah – 1

Other offences against the person:

Central Highlands – 26

Isaac – 18

Worst suburbs:

Emerald – 16

Moranbah – 9

Blackwater – 6

Unlawful entry:

Central Highlands – 136

Isaac – 53

Worst suburbs:

Emerald – 68

Blackwater – 40

Moranbah – 18

Arson:

Central Highlands – 3

Isaac – 4

Worst suburbs:

Emerald – 3

Dysart – 3

Other property damage:

Central Highlands – 175

Isaac – 102

Worst suburbs:

Emerald – 109

Moranbah – 58

Blackwater – 46

Unlawful use of motor vehicle:

Central Highlands – 48

Isaac – 19

Worst suburbs:

Emerald – 20

Blackwater – 14

Moranbah – 8

Other theft:

Central Highlands – 276

Isaac – 164

Worst suburbs:

Emerald – 157

Moranbah – 83

Blackwater – 63

Fraud:

Central Highlands – 45

Isaac – 27

Worst suburbs:

Emerald – 35

Moranbah – 10

Clermont – 10

Handling stolen goods:

Central Highlands – 21

Isaac – 7

Worst suburbs:

Emerald – 16

Dysart – 3

Blackwater – 2

Drug offences:

Central Highlands – 335

Isaac – 173

Worst suburbs:

Emerald – 227

Moranbah – 80

Gemfields – 43

Liquor (excl. drunkenness):

Central Highlands – 19

Isaac – 10

Worst suburbs:

Moranbah – 10

Emerald – 9

Blackwater – 5

Trespassing and Vagrancy:

Central Highlands – 22

Isaac – 22

Worst suburbs:

Moranbah – 14

Emerald – 13

Blackwater – 5

Weapons act offences:

Central Highlands – 44

Isaac – 23

Worst suburbs:

Emerald – 24

Moranbah – 9

Blackwater – 7

Gemfields – 7

Good order offences:

Central Highlands – 226

Isaac – 86

Worst suburbs:

Emerald – 151

Moranbah – 60

Blackwater – 39

Traffic and related offences:

Central Highlands – 266

Isaac – 284

Worst suburbs:

Moranbah – 172

Emerald – 137

Blackwater – 59

Miscellaneous:

Central Highlands – 8

Isaac – 10

Worst suburbs:

Moranbah – 6

Emerald – 3

Blackwater – 2

Tieri – 2

Dysart – 2