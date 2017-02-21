Yeppoon welcomes 100sqm fitness expansion

SNAP TO IT: Yeppoon Snap Fitness' Jordan Lobegeiger, Joy Stephan and Luci Blachard. The gym has an exciting new service on offer

THIS could really lift your fitness game.

Fitness enthusiasts in Yeppoon and Central Queensland are looking to score some serious gains thanks to the expansion of Snap Fitness in Keppel Bay Plaza.

The centre's facilities now have an additional 100sqm functional training 'Snap Zone'.

Functional training, made popular by Cross Fit and F45, had previously only been available in Australia's larger metropolitan cities.

Club Owner Luci Blanchard said she was extremely proud of the functional training facility extension, that will cater to individuals' needs.

She said it provides members with a fun, interactive atmosphere.

"The Snap Zone is the first of its kind for Yeppoon," she said.

"From weight loss to elite athletic performance, all members are assisted face-to face and trainers can tailor every workout to suit the fitness level and goals of the individual."

The 'Snap Zone' provides Keppel Bay Plaza visitors and Yeppoon locals with exclusive use of 'MyZone' technology and eighteen functional classes every week.

These include interval-training circuits, barre work and high intensity boxing.

The 'MyZone' technology includes heart rate monitors that allow Snap Fitness trainers to track participants' efforts according to age, gender and fitness level in order to gage intensity.

Projected onto a TV monitor, trainers are able to motivate and tailor workouts according to each participant's individual needs whilst in a group setting.