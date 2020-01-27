Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Revellers lead spike in patients at Rocky Hospital emergency ward

27th Jan 2020 4:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE festive season produced a major spike in patients needing urgent treatment at the Rockhampton Hospital Emergency Department.

Director of Emergency Medicine Dr Syed Khadri said clinicians worked through an

extremely busy Christmas and New Year period with Friday, December 27, the most hectic with 172 people through the doors — even though it wasn’t a public holiday.

“There was no specific cause for the extra activity, with presentations ranging from

toothaches and headaches through to serious trauma and chest pain,” he said.

“This period is always busy in the ED due to Christmas revellers generally overdoing it

causing falls and assaults, and GP holiday closures.

“Unfortunately, it is always a busy time for people struggling mentally, when the usual

festivities become a time of extra loneliness for some. Our staff are trained to ensure these

people are referred to the appropriate support.

Some of the team at Rockhampton Hospital Emergency Department (from left) Dr Sajan Sawhney, Dr Tim Neve, Nurse Educator Alice Brandt, Registered Nurse Christina Sykes, Dr Raj Sandha and Exercise Physiologist James Bevitt.
Some of the team at Rockhampton Hospital Emergency Department (from left) Dr Sajan Sawhney, Dr Tim Neve, Nurse Educator Alice Brandt, Registered Nurse Christina Sykes, Dr Raj Sandha and Exercise Physiologist James Bevitt.

“I am extremely proud of the great team in our ED who work tirelessly all day, every day, to

ensure patients get the care they need when they need it.”

During December, 4246 people presented to Rockhampton ED, and the median waiting

time to treatment was 14 minutes across all five triage categories.

There were 29 category 1 (sickest and most seriously injured) presentations in the month

and all were treated on time.

A total of 11,423 patients presented to CQ Health hospitals in the month of December, with

an average waiting time to treatment of just 10 minutes.

In December 346 patients had elective surgery in CQ Health hospitals.

The vast majority of

elective surgery patients (99.4%) had their procedures within the clinically recommended

time.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        National fire medal awarded to CQ Assistant Commissioner

        premium_icon National fire medal awarded to CQ Assistant Commissioner

        News ‘When Mother Nature strikes, which she does more often than anyone would like, we have been in the safest hands with AC Barber.’

        Street robbery: Victim threatened with syringe

        premium_icon Street robbery: Victim threatened with syringe

        News 17 year-old male attacked while walking on the street

        Man suffers burns after house fire

        premium_icon Man suffers burns after house fire

        News The fire was believed to be in the kitchen and has been treated as...

        Father charged over baby son’s death

        premium_icon Father charged over baby son’s death

        Crime Baby boy died after suffering “catastrophic brain injuries”