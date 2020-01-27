Revellers lead spike in patients at Rocky Hospital emergency ward

THE festive season produced a major spike in patients needing urgent treatment at the Rockhampton Hospital Emergency Department.

Director of Emergency Medicine Dr Syed Khadri said clinicians worked through an

extremely busy Christmas and New Year period with Friday, December 27, the most hectic with 172 people through the doors — even though it wasn’t a public holiday.

“There was no specific cause for the extra activity, with presentations ranging from

toothaches and headaches through to serious trauma and chest pain,” he said.

“This period is always busy in the ED due to Christmas revellers generally overdoing it

causing falls and assaults, and GP holiday closures.

“Unfortunately, it is always a busy time for people struggling mentally, when the usual

festivities become a time of extra loneliness for some. Our staff are trained to ensure these

people are referred to the appropriate support.

Some of the team at Rockhampton Hospital Emergency Department (from left) Dr Sajan Sawhney, Dr Tim Neve, Nurse Educator Alice Brandt, Registered Nurse Christina Sykes, Dr Raj Sandha and Exercise Physiologist James Bevitt.

“I am extremely proud of the great team in our ED who work tirelessly all day, every day, to

ensure patients get the care they need when they need it.”

During December, 4246 people presented to Rockhampton ED, and the median waiting

time to treatment was 14 minutes across all five triage categories.

There were 29 category 1 (sickest and most seriously injured) presentations in the month

and all were treated on time.

A total of 11,423 patients presented to CQ Health hospitals in the month of December, with

an average waiting time to treatment of just 10 minutes.

In December 346 patients had elective surgery in CQ Health hospitals.

The vast majority of

elective surgery patients (99.4%) had their procedures within the clinically recommended

time.