Revenge plot: Why mum made bomb threats to six businesses

A WOMAN who made six bomb threats to six different Rockhampton businesses, causing three evacuations and Stockland Rockhampton to shut down for 1.5 hours, did it out of revenge.

Sheila Ann Carbine, 28, pleaded guilty today in Rockhampton District Court to six counts of threatening violence.

The court heard Carbine was on a suspended sentence and two weeks shy of a probation order expiring.

Crown prosecutor Samantha O’Rourke said Carbine made the calls to the Stockland customer service desk, Kmart, Glenmore Tavern, Glenmore IGA, North Rockhampton Medical Centre and Channel 7 News on July 5, 2019.

She said three evacuated – Stockland Rockhampton, Channel 7 News and North Rockhampton Medical Centre.

Ms O’Rourke said Stockland was shut down for 1.5 hours.

Police traced the calls back to a phone in Carbine’s possession, which she initially denied having but it was later found under her bed.

Carbine then told police she made the calls, during which she told the businesses her name was Ashley, out of revenge because she was angry at a friend by the name of Ashley.

Carbine spent three days in presentence custody.

Defence barrister Ross Lo Monaco said his client had only recently befriended Ashley and felt she had been betrayed with allegations involving Ashley lodging a complaint to police and trying to have Carbine’s children removed from her care.

He said the first five calls were made minutes apart from each other, starting at 9.39am and the sixth call made at 12.15pm.

Mr Lo Monaco said Carbine resided with her defacto partner of 12 years and their children.

He said she had recently been diagnosed with depression which had been linked to childhood trauma which she had previously turned to alcohol and drugs to escape.

Mr Lo Monaco said Carbine was now medicated and had been attending counselling sessions, of which evidence was provided to the court, and had told him her mental health had vastly improved.

Judge Michael Burnett sentenced Carbine to nine months prison, suspended after three days and operational for two years.

He also placed her on 18-months’ probation, activated the suspended sentence she had been on at the time of the offending and released her on immediate parole.