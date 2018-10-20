Menu
A Facebook social media predator and cyber bully was jailed for revenge porn.
Revenge porn shocker sends filthy message to teen's uncle

John Weekes
by
20th Oct 2018 12:09 AM
A VINDICTIVE sex pest threatened a 14-year-old and sent nude pictures of the girl to her uncle.

Stephen Lloyd Miles's interstate revenge porn offences involved him meeting the girl online, pretending to be half his age, and having her send nude photos.

Miles was jailed at Ipswich District Court for arson in 2012, fined there for drink driving last year, and sentenced at a different court in 2016 for sending menacing messages.

On Friday, Judge Bernard Porter said the latest offences indicated a "worrying trend" of escalating offending.

Brisbane District Court heard the Tasmanian girl's mother became suspicious after seeing the child "quickly hiding her phone" one day.

The mother examined the phone and found concerning messages.

She contacted Miles, saying the girl was only 14.

Miles, then 46, claimed he was 23.

He added: "Let her have a life, let her fall in love with me."

Later, Miles threatened to send naked photos of the girl to 121 of her male social media friends.

"Have fun explaining that when you go back to school," he told the girl.

Judge Porter said the girl's uncle got involved, sending Miles an "intemperate" Facebook message.

Miles responded with an abusive message and nude picture of the girl.

Defence counsel Bruce Mumford said Miles's earlier 2016 offending involved a naked picture taken from a woman's modelling website.

"Why do people put this stuff on the internet?" Judge Porter said.

"I see this all the time. If you put one digital piece of information... you have to assume that one day you could read it, or see it about you, on the digital equivalent of the front page of the newspaper."

Judge Porter said Miles in the latest offending was nonetheless "vindictive, callous and dehumanising".

But the judge also accepted Miles did not know the girl "was under 16" until the mother told him.

Miles pleaded guilty to accessing, possessing and distributing child exploitation material.

He also admitted using a carriage service to menace, harass or cause offence.

He was jailed for two years and will be eligible for parole on June 18 next year.

- NewsRegional

News Corp Australia

