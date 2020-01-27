Reverend honoured for service to rural town

BLACKALL’S own Order of Australia (OAM) medallist’s key contributions span the realms of church, council and community.

Yesterday, the Reverend Beth O’Neill was awarded with the huge honour for her various contributions.

Beth O'Neill OAM, Blackall winner.

Ms O’Neill was previously recognised twice as a recipient of the Blackall Australia Day Citizen of the Year, once in 1996 and second in 2003.

Since 1993, she has served as the Honorary Priest-in-Charge at the Anglican Parish of Barcoo, and the Anglican Diocese of Rockhampton.

Ms O’Neill has been an ordained Deacon since 1991.

Her service to the rural town expands from there.

For about four years, she has been a member of the ­Recovery Fund Board and a Crisis Contact for the Blackall Tambo Regional Council.

For over a decade, she served on the Blackall Shire Council between 1991 and 2004.

Ms O’Neill’s community work has included her role as a secretary of the Local Ambulance Committee from 1995 to 2017.