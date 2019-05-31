Reversal of good fortune for eager fishermen

AS they say, "After the horse, comes the...”.

This week coming up is just that. The great conditions we have had this week will swing back to rubbish conditions for a short period. On the bright side at at least the majority of local anglers had a chance to get among a few fish lately.

The offshore grunter have turned up along the coast and many of the regular spots are working at present.

The Cape Capricorn jew hole, Quartz, Pinnacles, Findlay's, The Rama and Manifold were among those that produced. Pretty much any of the black jew spots except Corio Heads are a good chance for grunter over the full or new moon.

Lots of times we get jew and grunter at the same time but the big jew schools can dominate at times and once we have a couple of jew we move on. Black jew suffer badly from barotrauma and a large number of them will die on release. It pays to take your share and then go somewhere else.

Squid, pillies, fresh fillet baits and large prawns are the best baits for grunter and jew.

More of both these species are caught off lures. We find that vibes outfish any other lure by a large margin. Short taps of the vibe and a pause is my preferred method but you can try different actions until you get the one that suits you.

COOL COD: Luke Hanna scored this cod in the Causeway.

Many of the favourite species were taken this week from red emperor, large mouth nannygai, coral trout, tuskies, jobfish and redthroat emperor to big grassies and spangles.

The guys who fished in close scored some decent doggies and the guys fishing the islands and wider spanked some serious spanish mackerel in the last few days. How long this current blow lasts for will determine where the macks will be and how long they are going to hang around the bay.

With any luck the good weather should return after next week. Reports of the odd snapper at some of the closer rubble patches means we may see a few inside the bay when we get a string of cooler days.

King salmon and barra are both going well in The Fitzroy in the areas away from the chocolate coloured main stream.

Casuarina down to Port and through Connor's is a fair sized area that has plenty of locations to try away from the crowds.

Flathead, bream, whiting and blue salmon were other notables this week and they are usually active through the cooler months.

