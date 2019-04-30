Discovering a well-hidden gem

IT'S called The Hidden Cocina and hidden it certainly is. So much so, in fact, we had to call the restaurant to make sure we were in the right spot.

The new BYO Latin American eatery from Chilean chef Juan Antonio Aburto-Urra, his Colombian wife Alba and mother Ruth has opened somewhat obscurely in the Crows Nest Caravan Park, about half way between Toowoomba and Esk.

The vegetarian empanadas at Hidden Cocina, Crows Nest. Picture: David Martinelli

The trio had been living in Sydney and took the lease on the rural site after just one visit - a daring decision that seems to be working out quite well for the family, catering to large groups of holiday makers and caravanning groups travelling through the region with a special buffet lunch, alongside their usual a la carte menu.

Ruth runs front of house and offers guests warm, motherly hospitality - the type that welcomes you in like a relative and insists on second helpings - while Juan and Alba are in the kitchen preparing authentic fare from their homelands.

The food is far from fancy - and nor should it be given its caravan park location. But what it is, is comforting, wholesome and damn delicious.

The churros were worth fighting over.

The restaurant is based at a caravan park. Pictures: David Martinelli

The humble offerings range from hot and cold tapas like braised lamb shanks in smoky sauce and South American crispy fried chicken wings to larger dishes including crumbed pork with cassava chips and salsa verde, as well as burritos.

After a big lunch we stick to the tapas menu, beginning with the classic papas brava ($10) and pinchos morunos ($18).

The first is a modest dish of deep-fried potatoes slathered in tomato salsa and aioli. Have I had better versions of it? Yes, but it's still deep-fried potato, which you can't go wrong with. What is sensational though, are those lamb skewers. Served with a zesty mint aioli, the meat is charry but just cooked through and shouting with flavour.

Just as good are the vegetarian empanadas ($15) - the pick over the beef option. Filled with oozy cheese and strings of spinach, the pastry parcels are some of the best I've eaten - even after spending two months in South America - especially with a dip into the accompanying lime-spiked aioli and spicy red salsa.

The modest interior at Hidden Cocina, Crows Nest. Picture: David Martinelli

We had to fight the table next to us for the day's last serving of churros ($9) but it was worth it, with the cigar-like, ridged doughnuts boasting a crisp exterior and soft centre delivering childlike pleasure when dipped in the ganache-style chocolate sauce.

Just as unpretentious as the food is the decor, which despite a recent makeover, echoes that of a bygone era thanks to solid timber chairs, leaf-print wallpaper and tarnished polished wooden floors. On a sunny afternoon, the front deck with its umbrellas and rattan furniture is probably the spot to be, though.

It's name may translate to hidden kitchen, but The Hidden Cocina is a hidden gem. Humble, homely and filled with love.

Deck seating at Hidden Cocina. Picture: David Martinelli

THE HIDDEN COCINA

Address: 7558 New England Hwy, Crows Nest

Phone: 0420 542 615

Web: crowsnestcaravanpark.com.au

Open: Lunch Wed-Sun, dinner Wed-Sat, breakfast weekends

VERDICT

Food 7.5

Service 8

Ambience 6

Value 8

OVERALL SCORE 7.5