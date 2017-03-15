REVIEW: Promising film future ahead for King Kong

KONG: Skull Island is sure to impress with its fun take on a classic.

THE world's most famous giant ape, King Kong has a long history in film but hasn't really starred in that many movies.

That could be about to change with Legendary Pictures planning a big future for the beloved primate, starting with Kong: Skull Island.

In 1973, as the United States is pulling out of Vietnam, Lieutenant Colonel Preston Packard (Samuel L. Jackson) and his team are recruited for a mapping mission to the mysterious Skull Island.

But the mission has a secret agenda - to prove the existence of the monstrous creatures that supposedly live there.

On day one, the team's helicopters are swatted from the sky by a monstrous ape (you know which one!) and they're forced to survive in the jungle.

While Legendary's recent Godzilla remake took itself painfully seriously, Skull Island is a lot more fun, basically combining the monster action from the first half of the original King Kong (before the big ape was taken to New York) with aesthetics of a Vietnam war movie.

Jackson's vengeful character Packard even has shades of Kurtz from Apocalypse Now - although there's probably a few too many close ups of his "crazy eyes" when he's facing down Kong.

The film has a surprisingly impressive cast, including Tom Hiddleston (Loki from the Thor films) as former SAS operative James Conrad, John Goodman (from Roseanne) as Monarch member Bill Randa, Brie Larson (Room) as photojournalist Mason Weaver and John C Reilly (Step Brothers) as eccentric island resident Han Marlow.

It's not perfect in any way, but Skull Island is certainly entertaining, which is good news for Legendary Pictures, who plan to have Kong fight Godzilla in a few years.

Bring on the monster mash!

Rating: M

Starring: Samuel L. Jackson, Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson, John Goodman, John C Reilly

Reviewer: Matthew Pearce

Verdict: Three And a half stars