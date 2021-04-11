Review requested over footage of alleged polling incident

One Nation candidate for Gladstone Kevin Jorgensen (sunglasses) and his volunteer Ian Paterson, who was allegedly involved in an incident with Glenn Butcher’s father, Neville, at the Boyne Island Community Centre pre-polling booth.

A man involved in an early voting incident with Glenn Butcher’s father Neville has applied for an external review of the process related to video footage by the Queensland Government Information Commissioner.

One Nation volunteer Ian Paterson alleged an incident occurred involving Neville Butcher, a retired Queensland Police officer, at the Boyne Island Community Centre on October 21, 2020.

The matter was reported to Tannum Sands police and investigated by the Rockhampton Criminal Investigation Branch.

When Ian Paterson was told the investigation by police had concluded after police encountered “technical issues”, he reported the alleged incident to the Crime and Corruption Commission.

The CCC then referred Mr Paterson’s complaint to the Queensland Police Ethical Standards Command, that also found police had done nothing wrong in their investigation and Mr Butcher had no case to answer.

Mr Paterson then requested a copy of the CCTV from the Community Centre, which police used to investigate the alleged incident.

What he was provided was 13 seconds of footage, which Mr Paterson said ended a ‘split second’ before the crucial moment.

“In regard to your claim that you require the footage after the incident, I am of the opinion that the footage located and provided adequately provides the footage of the alleged incident,” Right to Information and Privacy Unit manager, Andrew Partington wrote to Mr Paterson.

This all follows Glenn Butcher telling The Observer on the day of the alleged incident, something did occur, but his father didn’t lay a finger on Mr Paterson.

“My Dad put his hands up to stop him getting close to his face and ‘old mate’ has taken a step back and fallen over backwards into the garden,” Mr Butcher said.

Now, Mr Paterson has applied for an external review of the processes, saying he is ‘seeking justice’.

During the entire process, Mr Paterson, a 73-year-old retired accountant, said he had kept thorough records of conversations, applications, people and processes.

His application thoroughly details a timeline of processes, correspondence and discussions he has had regarding the alleged incident.

“I require precisely what I requested November 2, 2020,” Mr Paterson wrote in his latest application.

“The CCTV footage 10 minutes after the (incident).

“If for whatever reason the footage is not provided, I will take this matter further until I finally receive justice.”

