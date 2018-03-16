REVIEW: The show that is going to rock The Pilbeam theatre

We Will Rock You opens at the Pilbeam Theatre on Friday, March 16.

Tracey Hamlyn

GET YOUR hands ready to clap and your feet ready to stomp, "We Will Rock You” has hit the Pilbeam Theatre and it is a star performance not to be missed.

From beginning to end, the show is entertaining throughout and jam packs in a number of musical numbers,

The musical, put on by Rockhampton Regional Council, is set 300 years in the future where the Earth, which is now called iPlanet, is ruled by a giant corporation, Globalsoft and rock and roll music is unheard of, musical instruments are banned and they have a funny way of pronouncing technology from the 20th century... listen out for how they say "video tape”, it will make you laugh every time.

Lachlan Scheuber as Khashoggi and Rhonda Janes as Killer Queen in We Will Rock You. Contributed

Jacob Goves plays Galileo Figaro, the 'dreamer' who hears the music and wants to break free. Joining him is Scaramouche, played perfectly by Maddison McDonald.

The show is never short of a musical hit, with 24 of rock and roll icon, Queen's greatest hits chorused throughout the show plus a few extra songs.

CHAMPION PERFORMANCE: Jacob Goves as Galileo and Maddison Mcdonald as Scaramouche. Contributed

The songs are sung wonderfully by both Jacob and Maddison and together, it is a perfect combination, particularly in "You're My Best Friend.”

The countless song references throughout the show are hilarious and they don't just reference to rock and roll music, there are mentions of Gangnam style, Blue Suede Shows and There's a Bear in There. There is even mention of rock and rolls "greatest” artist, Britney Spears. It is a true testament to all the greatest musicians we have had, and lost, throughout the decades, Spears included.

It challenges pop music we hear today and reminds us what "good” music is, songs that make you feel passion and the power music can possess.

Rhonda Janes as Killer Queen in We Will Rock You. Contributed

Rhonda Janes as the Killer Queen of the iPlanet has a few solos backed up by the ensemble of 30 cast members, which she sings . She also plays her character well for the tyrant the Killer Queen is.

Answering to the Killer Queen is Khashoggi, played by Lachlan Scheuber, head of security of Globalsoft.

Jacob Goves as Galileo and Jay Cowie as Buddy. Contributed

The plot of the show in itself is something pleasantly different but so relevant to today's time. While it is set in the future, it features challenges relevant to our internet-based society today, issues like what is like to have "real” friends, not just facebook friends. It is a show not similar to another storyline but makes you consider how much we do rely on technology.

SHOW TIMES

Performances on Friday, March 16 and 23, Saturday, March 17 and 24 at 7.30pm.

Two Sunday shows will also be performed on March 18 (3pm) and March 25 (6pm).

Tickets are on sale now at seeitlive.com.au or at the Pilbeam Theatre Box Office, phone 4927 4111.

The set design, backdrops, the light show, costumes, make-up and hair all set off the show for an all-round spectacular performance. The dance moves choreographer by Katie Kermond also set the scene, as the dynamics fill the stage.

A special mention must go to the Orchestra/Band under the guidance of Jeanette Douglas for the rocking backing of the tracks that fill the theatre.

Katie and Wayne Scott Kermond deserve a pat on the back, or 10, for directing this powerful show, providing a new kind of musical for Rocky.