REVIEW: When the clock strikes midnight

Star Wars fans gather at the BCC North Rockhampton midnight screening of The Last Jedi.

MY eyes are heavy.

My head is weary.

Caffeine no longer wields it's magical ability to keep me alert and perky.

But all of this was worth staying up for 34 hours straight to reflect on an awesome night in Star Wars history.

On the 11th hour of Wednesday, December 13 in a Cinema not so far, far away, hundreds of Rebel Scum and Imperial troops gathered to witness the first screening of George Lucas' and Disney's epic galactic film: Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Fans lined the foyer at Birch Carroll and Coyle North Rockhampton, heavily armoured in supportive merch and sharing their favourite moments from movies gone by, boasting collections of great worth and exchanging expectations for the new film about to unfold.

Cosplayers littered the crows throughout, wavering light sabers, lurking over shoulders and gathering side by side for 'truce-like photos and selfies.'

Amidst the characters who were on display: storm troopers, Kylo Ren, Padame, Luke, Leia, Darth Vader, Chewbacca, Twi'leks and Jedi.

The anticipation in the air was intense as we approached the stairs and entered the theatre holding our hopes between our sweaty palms latched tightly around our popcorn and coke.

At the strike of 12.01am, the lights dimmed. Applause showered down the auditorium, cascading to the screen in suspense...

The introduction trumpeted through the theatre lifting everyone off their seat in excitement - arm hairs standing on end.

A long time ago in a far, far away galaxy...

The Verdict:

I PROMISE NO SPOILERS SHALL BE SHARED!

Visually breath-taking is just one of the things I would say to describe Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

The best movie of 2017, would be another.

No doubt about it, I was blown away by this episode, a triumphant legacy to the universe that has brought so much to the sci fi world for decades.

Picking up from where 2015's The First Awakens left off, Rey comes face to face with the Jedi Master Luke Skywalker in the hopes to bring him back to Leia to fight the Imperial army and stop Snoke's reign.

Luke however is not so forth coming, as Rey discovers the hidden story behind the becoming of Kylo Ren.

Meanwhile the Imperial forces continue to rage war on the Rebel Alliance - sorry guys, I can't say much more without giving scenes away.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is brilliantly orchestrated from first to final moment.

Despite it's duration of two-and-a-half hours, the movie uses that time to keep you glued to your seat in anticipation.

This episode evokes far more humour into it's story - seamless and clever.

Of course the special effects are what fans come to really enjoy when it comes to films like these - and The Last Jedi delivers in so many spectacular ways.

Attention to detail is phenomenal and the explosions are more captivating than a child's first fireworks display.

You can't help but pull insanely embarrassing facial expressions of surprise and astonishment - good thing you're in a dark cinema!

I don't want to pull to many points out, but there were perhaps two notions that erk me about this 'episode'.

1. After a giant explosion which injured a bunch of storm troopers (in which were guarding Finn and Rose), the pair stand up, amidst trooper corpses, flames and debris, almost unscathed in the aftermath with a 'convenient and perfectly unmarked) ship nearby - I couldn't help but roll my eyes, ever so slightly, in this moment - especially after such an epic explosion - spoiler withheld.

2. Despite many reviewers stating The Last Jedi being 'the best Star Wars Film of all', I felt this to be quite a bold and disagreeable statement. I don't think the events of The Last Jedi could quite compare to that of The Empire Strikes Back - finding out your father is the Sith Lord, losing your hand and inadvertently kissing your sister (romantically) is quite savage in comparison - just saying.

But despite these little niggles, and it wouldn't be a review without them, I still loved every minute of this film. Well worth the wait, and well worth the sleep deprivation.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Rated: M

Starring: Daisy Ridley, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Gwendoline Christie, Domhnall Gleeson, Carrie Fisher, Billie Lourd, Andy Serkis, Benicio Del Toro.

Reviewer: Tamara MacKenzie

Verdict: 4 out of 5 x-wing fighters