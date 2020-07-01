Revised energy costs to impact CQ residents

Central Queensland households and businesses will experience a cut to power bills for the third consecutive year.

Central Queensland households and businesses will experience a cut to power bills for the third consecutive year.

COSTS of energy bills across Central Queensland will once again dip for the third consecutive year as Queensland government furthers it economic recovery plan.

As of today, power bills will reportedly decline by around $84 per household, while small businesses will see a discounted $75 off average prices.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga supports the decision to lower local business and household energy bills.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said the move was evidence of the Palaszczuk Government’s commitment to see Queensland through the hardships bought on by COVID-19.

“As we emerge from COVID-19 and restrictions continue to ease, it’s important for us all to work together to help Queensland recover.”

“Reducing business costs will support our small businesses to recover and create jobs again,” she said.

The reduction in wholesale energy costs, she added, largely reflects the expected entry of renewable investment in Queensland and other National Electricity Market regions.

From July 1 CQ households will reportedly decline by around $84, while small businesses will see $75 off average prices.

It will reportedly also demonstrate an expected reduction in domestic gas prices across the board later this year.

Decreased rates come as a small win for businesses and households in the region following an independent examination of LNP’s past policies by Queensland Competition Authority.

It found that regional consumers were subject to either paying significantly more for electricity or taxpayers had to subsidise regional power prices by an additional $150m/year.

Comparatively, Queensland Government is undertsood to invest around $500 million per year through the Uniform Tariff Policy.

“[This goes] to ensure that wherever possible, small, regional customers pay no more for their electricity than users in SEQ,” Ms Lauga said.