Revving up for Classics by the Coast

FROM 50s Holdens to rare European cars, 1970s American muscle cars and even vintage American, British and Japanese bikes, there will be something for every motoring enthusiast at the 2017 Classics By The Coast.

Engines will roar at Emu Park tomorrow as the All Classic Motor Club of Central Queensland Inc presents its 10th Classics By The Coast in Bell Park from 9.30am.

With more than 10,000 people expected to attend the biennial display, Club president Glen Hamilton expects this much anticipated event will surpass all previous displays.

"This year we expect even more classic cars and bikes of all eras and many more thousands of visitors to help us raise funds for a valuable community initiative,” Mr Hamilton said.

"Classics By The Coast 2017 is expected to raise enough funds for the club to purchase a new car for the PCYC Braking The Cycle project which helps disadvantaged young people to learn to drive.”

As well as hundreds of classic cars and bikes, the event will feature music by Swing A Billy Ray and a sub-event called Fashions By The Coast with the Lindy Charm School, Atomic Beauty and Pegs Pinups providing fashions, makeup and retro style techniques.

The event is always presented with a laid back picnic atmosphere which will also feature trade displays, a great range of food and drink on offer and amusement rides for the kids.

Major sponsors for Classics By The Coast 2017 include the Engine Centre Rockhampton, Livingstone Shire Council, Southern Cross Austereo and Repco.

It's not too late to enter your vehicle and for all enquiries about the event we invite you to email info@allclassicmotorclubcq.com or phone 0437 226 232.

The organisers also encourage all visitors to get into the spirit of the event by coming dressed in your favourite era whether that be Vintage, Pin Up, Rock-a-Billy, Punk etc.