Rewald promises to cut mayoral pay by half

Mayoral candidate John Rewald on Thursday promised that if elected, he would cut his pay in half.

He called it a “symbol and reflection of the difficulties that people are facing”.

“Many people have had a difficulties during 2020, with jobs cuts during COVID,” Mr Rewald said.

“This has placed pressure on the household budgets.”

He said it was “unfair for elected officials to be receiving huge pay packages while most people are struggling to make ends meet”.

The mayor of Rockhampton Regional Council is eligible for $158,168 this financial year.

To reduce his pay, Mr Rewald would need to sign an irregular contract with the council or simply return half of his salary.

Chris Hooper has similarly promised to give much of his salary to small community groups and charities.