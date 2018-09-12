REWARD: Home turned upside down in overnight break-in
A CAWARRAL resident is is offering a $500 reward to find the person who broke into his rural property over the weekend.
Darren Smith was away in Western Australia working when the break-in occurred, leaving his 18-year-old daughter home alone.
However, she was out on Saturday night.
A neighbour, who saw the family dog on the road around lunchtime Sunday before returning it to the house, discovered the break-in.
