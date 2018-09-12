Menu
REWARD: Home turned upside down in overnight break-in

vanessa jarrett
by
12th Sep 2018 10:51 AM

A CAWARRAL resident is is offering a $500 reward to find the person who broke into his rural property over the weekend.

Darren Smith was away in Western Australia working when the break-in occurred, leaving his 18-year-old daughter home alone.

However, she was out on Saturday night.

A neighbour, who saw the family dog on the road around lunchtime Sunday before returning it to the house, discovered the break-in.

READ THE FULL STORY HERE: 'No one is going to mess with my family,' owner said

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

