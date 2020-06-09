Rewards for discipline Locals are getting out and about after tough restrictions

DIVING IN: Visitors to the Capricorn Coast can once again splash around in the Yeppoon Lagoon.

DIVING IN: Visitors to the Capricorn Coast can once again splash around in the Yeppoon Lagoon.

WITH no new COVID-19 cases in the state and restrictions continuing to relax, Central Queenslanders hit the road, basked in perfect weather and supported their local businesses over the weekend.

Cafes, restaurants and fish and chip shops were bustling, as were beaches and popular walking trails such as the Bluff Point Walking Track.

BEACH FUN: View from the Bluff Point Walking Track where Blokarts were spotted out in force taking advantage of Mulambin Beach at low tide.

On the Yeppoon foreshore, many young families were on pushbikes or with baby carriers. Others were walking their dogs and members of a sports team were jogging around.

After what would have felt like forever for some children, Yeppoon’s popular Lagoon and Kepple Krakken opened on Saturday with COVID-19 restrictions in place.

The Yeppoon Lagoon was open for a maximum of 20 swimmers at a time. Patrons intending to swim needed to report to the registration area on the southern side of the cafe to allow swimmer numbers to be recorded and monitored.

The Lagoon’s change village and open shower area were closed but toilets were open.

The Keppel Kraken was also limited to 20 patrons at a time but the council requested common sense be exercised as they were not monitoring numbers at the facility.

GREAT WEEKEND: View of the Keppel Kraken from Afishndaos.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga said Central Queenslanders had done a tremendous job at containing COVID-19.

“We have now been COVID-19 free for almost a week which is great news,” Ms Lauga said.

“The Central Queensland Health and Hospital Service put plans in place very early so that any outbreaks were contained quickly.

“The CQHHS and the Queensland Government remain on alert so that any new cases are found, isolated and treated quickly so to minimise the spread of COVID-19 and the impact on our community.”

GREAT WEEKEND: Yeppoon's Afishndaos said Sunday was a "day of bliss".

The public is being reminded to practise good hygiene, maintain social distancing of 1.5 metres and to stay home if unwell.

Of the 10 cases recorded in CQ, they have all now recovered.

On Monday, Queensland Health reported no new COVID-19 cases. There are three active cases, two of which are in hospital and one is being treated in intensive care.

Queensland has had a total of 1062 cases. Six of those people have died.