Gehamat Shibasaki. GIO Schoolboys cup rugby league game between Ignatius Park College and St Brendans Yeppoon. Picture: Shae Beplate.
REWIND: A wrap-up of some of the top stories from yesterday

Vanessa Jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
31st Jul 2020 6:43 AM
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland!

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed over the weekend.

The Confraternity Carnival at Brothers Ipswich this week has brought 940 players from 44 schools to the region. Grand final match Igatius Park (Townsville) Vs St Brendans (Yeppoon). Ignatius Park player get brought down by St Brendons players. Photo By Patria Jannides
THE Aaron Payne Cup has been big news this week.

The Morning Bulletin has been livestreaming the games and rolling out match reports and galleries.

Check out the gallery and report on the St Brendan’s vs Ignatius game .

LNP's candidate for Keppel Adrian de Groot and Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington.
LNP has announced a plan to slash the cost of water for farmers by almost 20 per cent if elected this October.

Keppel candidate Adrian de Groot has welcomed the commitment, see the details here.

SKaz Hubutus Van Den Hoek, 48, today pleaded guilty to an array of charges from the June 29, 2019, Lakes Creek home robbery which involved shots fired, axe handle swung at a victim sporadically for 15 minutes, and other actions which led Judge Michael Burnett describing the ordeal as a
Rockhampton Judge Michael Burnett has described a drug-related home invasion as bizarre.

See the full story here.

Heather Maitland and coach are thrilled about the student's ballet success.
Dance student Heather Maitland has been accepted to take part in a program with Russia’s renowned Boshoi Ballet.

Read the story here.

Mayoral Candidate Chris Hooper. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
Runner-up mayor Chirs ‘Pineapple’ Hooper has shared his thoughts on the changes that he would automatically become mayor if Mayor Margaret Strelow died or resigned in her first term.

See the story here.

Thomas Cook Boot and Clothing Co winter season collection.
Thomas Cook Boot and Clothing Co. has purchased liquidated company, Bullzye.

See the details and what it means for the brands here.

