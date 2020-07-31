REWIND: A wrap-up of some of the top stories from yesterday

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland!

The Confraternity Carnival at Brothers Ipswich this week has brought 940 players from 44 schools to the region. Grand final match Igatius Park (Townsville) Vs St Brendans (Yeppoon). Ignatius Park player get brought down by St Brendons players. Photo By Patria Jannides

THE Aaron Payne Cup has been big news this week.

The Morning Bulletin has been livestreaming the games and rolling out match reports and galleries.

LNP's candidate for Keppel Adrian de Groot and Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington.

LNP has announced a plan to slash the cost of water for farmers by almost 20 per cent if elected this October.

SKaz Hubutus Van Den Hoek, 48, today pleaded guilty to an array of charges from the June 29, 2019, Lakes Creek home robbery which involved shots fired, axe handle swung at a victim sporadically for 15 minutes, and other actions which led Judge Michael Burnett describing the ordeal as a "bizarre series of events".

Rockhampton Judge Michael Burnett has described a drug-related home invasion as bizarre.

Heather Maitland and coach are thrilled about the student's ballet success.

Dance student Heather Maitland has been accepted to take part in a program with Russia’s renowned Boshoi Ballet.

Mayoral Candidate Chris Hooper. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

Runner-up mayor Chirs ‘Pineapple’ Hooper has shared his thoughts on the changes that he would automatically become mayor if Mayor Margaret Strelow died or resigned in her first term.

Thomas Cook Boot and Clothing Co winter season collection.

Thomas Cook Boot and Clothing Co. has purchased liquidated company, Bullzye.

