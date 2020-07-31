REWIND: A wrap-up of some of the top stories from yesterday
THE Aaron Payne Cup has been big news this week.
The Morning Bulletin has been livestreaming the games and rolling out match reports and galleries.
Check out the gallery and report on the St Brendan’s vs Ignatius game .
LNP has announced a plan to slash the cost of water for farmers by almost 20 per cent if elected this October.
Keppel candidate Adrian de Groot has welcomed the commitment, see the details here.
Rockhampton Judge Michael Burnett has described a drug-related home invasion as bizarre.
See the full story here.
Dance student Heather Maitland has been accepted to take part in a program with Russia’s renowned Boshoi Ballet.
Read the story here.
Runner-up mayor Chirs ‘Pineapple’ Hooper has shared his thoughts on the changes that he would automatically become mayor if Mayor Margaret Strelow died or resigned in her first term.
See the story here.
Thomas Cook Boot and Clothing Co. has purchased liquidated company, Bullzye.
Thomas Cook Boot and Clothing Co. has purchased liquidated company, Bullzye.