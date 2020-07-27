REWIND: See the top stories you missed from the weekend

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland!

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed over the weekend.

Courtney Smith 20yrs from Emerald has been identified as one of four young people killed in an accident at Advancetown on the Gold Coast yesterday (25/7/2020) Picture Facebook

Tributes have flowed for a former Rockhampton Girls Grammar School Courtney Smith, 20, who was killed in a crash in the Gold Coast yesterday, along with three friends.

Island hop around the Keppels on-board the Keppel Explorer.

Check out seven of the best locations to visit in Central Queensland as we explore our own backyards amid international travel bans.

RUGBY CAPRICORNIA: Brothers vs Frenchville Pioneers

FOOTY IS BACK!

Brothers versed Frenchville in the Rugby Capricornia season opener on Saturday.

A man was caught drink driving in Gracemere with a reading of 0.084.

Alwyn Doolan embarked on a 150km fundraising walk from Duaringa to Yeppoon to raise money for his former teacher Peter Bartlett, who has been diagnosed with terminal brain cancer.

Alwyn Doolan walked from Duaringa to Yeppoon last week, raising money for his former St Brendan’s College teacher, Peter Bartlett.

