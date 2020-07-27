Menu
RUGBY CAPRICORNIA: Frenchville Pioneers' Cooper James with the ball
REWIND: See the top stories you missed from the weekend

Vanessa Jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
27th Jul 2020 7:27 AM
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland!

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed over the weekend.

As we continue to transition to digital, be sure to read: Your questions about new Morning Bulletin format answered.

See the latest Letters to the Editor here and to submit one, visit here.

Courtney Smith 20yrs from Emerald has been identified as one of four young people killed in an accident at Advancetown on the Gold Coast yesterday (25/7/2020) Picture Facebook
Tributes have flowed for a former Rockhampton Girls Grammar School Courtney Smith, 20, who was killed in a crash in the Gold Coast yesterday, along with three friends.

See the story here.

Island hop around the Keppels on-board the Keppel Explorer.
Check out seven of the best locations to visit in Central Queensland as we explore our own backyards amid international travel bans.

See the story here.

RUGBY CAPRICORNIA: Brothers vs Frenchville Pioneers
FOOTY IS BACK!

Brothers versed Frenchville in the Rugby Capricornia season opener on Saturday.

See a wrap up and gallery here.

A man was caught drink driving in Gracemere with a reading of 0.084.

See what he was fined here.

Alwyn Doolan embarked on a 150km fundraising walk from Duaringa to Yeppoon to raise money for his former teacher Peter Bartlett, who has been diagnosed with terminal brain cancer.
Alwyn Doolan walked from Duaringa to Yeppoon last week, raising money for his former St Brendan’s College teacher, Peter Bartlett.

See how much money he raised and his story here.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

