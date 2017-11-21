Rex's big win at photography awards

A PASSION for photography had sparked in Rex Boggs when he bought his first digital camera in 2004.

The Rockhampton man won big at the Rockhampton Photography Club Awards evening which was held on Friday, November 3.

Three of his photographs won first place in their categories.

"Every month from February through to October, except for June when we do the Rockhampton Show photography section we have a competition night,” Rex said.

Rex said the awards were held on the first Friday of every other month.

He explained anyone who receives a place in a monthly competition can then choose to put their photo in to a "champion photo competition” where Rex had recently won his awards.

"All of the photos that were in the competition had basically already taken a place during the year,” the American-born photographer said.

2017 Champion A4 Mono section Smiling by Rex Boggs Contributed ROK061117photowinner

Two of his three wins were black and white portraits.

Rex had visited the Vector Health Gym where he decided to take black and white photos of their clients for the competition.

2017 Champion 16x20 Mono section Wayne by Rex Boggs Contributed ROK061117photowinner

His third winning piece was a bright photograph which was more spontaneous.

It was a bright photograph of two lemurs taken while Rex strolled through Melbourne Zoo.

2017 Champion A4 Colour section Two Lemurs by Rex Boggs Contributed ROK061117photowinner

Rex said interaction with fellow photographers and receiving feedback on his work were more important to him than winning awards.

"The photography club gives you a chance to meet people with a common interest,” Rex said.

He joined the Rockhampton Photography Club in 2005 after arriving back from the United States.

Rex originally moved to the Beef Capital from America in 1984.