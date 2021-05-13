Reynolds break silence: 'Why I chose the Broncos'

New Broncos signing revealed why he signed with the Brisbane club before delivering a stirring message to South Sydney fans.

New Broncos signing revealed why he signed with the Brisbane club before delivering a stirring message to South Sydney fans.

Adam Reynolds believes joining the Broncos will give him a "fresh start" but has assured Rabbitohs fans he hasn't given up on the South Sydney club yet.

The new Broncos signing arrived in Queensland on Thursday afternoon ahead of this weekend's Magic Round and used his first public press conference since signing with Brisbane to assure fans he was still committed to the Rabbitohs for the rest of the 2021 season.

Watch The 2021 NRL Telstra Premiership Live & On-Demand with No Ad-Breaks During Play. New to Kayo? Try 14-Days Free Now >

"It was a tough decision," Reynolds said.

"It's never easy leaving a place you grew up in your whole life.

"In saying that, I'm happy it's done and out of the way and we can move one and play some footy.

"I just chose Brisbane because it will be a fresh start for me, for my family.

"It's just a challenge and a challenge I'm looking forward to but that's next year.

"I've got a commitment to South Sydney, I'm still employed by South Sydney and I'll do everything right by South Sydney.

"For now, I'm focussed on doing my job for South Sydney and giving fans a memorable year."

Reynolds revealed he had spoken with coach Wayne Bennett about joining Brisbane, and though it wasn't the turning point said the conversation made him feel "more comfortable" about the move.

New Broncos signing Adam Reynolds touches down at Brisbane Airport ahead of Magic Round. Picture Lachie Millard

"Wayne's a great coach and a great friend," he said.

"I lean on Wayne for a lot of things whether it be football or outside of football.

"We've got that relationship where we can talk to each other and lean to him for some advice.

"It certainly wasn't the making of my decision but just chatting to him made me a little more comfortable about the place and where he's been before.

"It was a tough decision.

"It was very hard to come to that."

Originally published as Reynolds break silence: Why I chose the Broncos