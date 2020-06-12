Reynolds cleared ahead of Tigers return

Josh Reynolds during a Wests Tigers NRL training session in Sydney, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. (AAP Image/Joel Carrett) NO ARCHIVING

WESTS Tigers five-eighth Josh Reynolds will head into Saturday's clash against Canberra with a clear head after he received a negative result for alcohol and drug testing undertaken at Sutherland Police Station on Monday.

Reynolds had suggested a "false positive" is the reason for his failing a roadside drug test on the way home from Sunday night's loss to the Gold Coast.

He was also found to be driving with an expired licence after being pulled over on his way home from Bankstown Airport on Monday morning.

Reynolds, who was released without charge, has now been officially cleared.

The Tigers playmaker took to Twitter to express his happiness.

"What a surprise, I was just informed that the results came back negative," Reynolds said.

"I was never concerned but just another step in me having to prove my innocence.

"Thanks to the Wests Tigers and everyone for all of the positive support."

Reynolds will make his return to the Tigers' starting side when he partners Luke Brooks in the halves in Saturday's clash against Canberra at Campbelltown Stadium.