David Reynolds enjoys the moment after driver taking pole position for race one in Townsville on Saturday. Picture: Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images
Motor Sports

Reynolds takes pole position in Townsville

6th Jul 2019 3:19 PM | Updated: 3:21 PM

HOLDEN'S David Reynolds has secured his first Supercars pole position of the year for Saturday's 200km race in Townsville.

The Penrite Racing driver clocked a one minute and 12.1060 seconds lap of the Reid Park street circuit to secure pole ahead of Ford's Chaz Mostert (1:12.2188).

"I'm so happy, so proud of everyone," Reynolds told Fox Sports.

"In practice three, I hit the fence so I made them work a bit harder. It's good to pay them back a bit."

It's Reynolds' second pole position in Townsville.

Runaway championship leader Scott McLaughlin could only qualify third with a 1:12.3015.

It is just the fourth time in 2019 he won't start a race from the front-row of the grid.

McLaughlin will be joined on the second row by Holden's Shane Van Gisbergen (1:12.3239).

The DJR Team Penske star is chasing a sixth consecutive race win after clean sweeps of the Winton and Darwin events, and holds a 319-point championship lead heading into the Townsville 400.

McLaughlin's teammate Fabian Coulthard, who was fastest in Saturday's practice session, could qualify only 13th after a braking drama with his Ford Mustang.

Coulthard heads into the race second on the championship standings with Reynolds third, a whopping 459 points behind McLaughlin.

Holden's Jamie Whincup, who has won 10 races in Townsville, will start from sixth position.

-AAP

