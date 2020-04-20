RFDS Auxiliary raises $28k for help in coronavirus

RFDS Rockhampton Auxiliary Margaret Grieves (President), Margaret Laughton (Treasurer) Heather Stott (RFDS Qld Section), Margaret Littleton (Secretary), and Flight Nurse Hayden Wilson presenting a.$50,000.00 cheque to RFDS Qld Section at the end of November 2019.

THE TIRELESS efforts of morning teas, crafts, donations and events by the Rockhampton Auxiliary has seen $28,000 raised for the Royal Flying Doctor Service Queensland.

The money will go towards delivering the finest healthcare to Queenslanders who need it the most during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The popular craft sales by RFDS Rockhampton Auxiliary.

“It gives you a great feeling that we have raised that money to keep the flying doctor flying,” Treasurer Margaret Laughton said, “Whoever needs it, they will be transported with the best possible care.”

Raffles are among many of the fundraising events and Mrs Laughton said they always get touching comments.

Patrons at an Auxiliary morning tea.

They have a lot of people come up, young and old, who say I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for the RFDS.

Volunteers are needed, email margaretlaughton@icloud.com or phone 0427020881