RGGS boarder tries out newest technology at Beef Australia

BEEF AUSTRALIA 21: Clare Hills (centre) from Rockhampton Girls Grammar tries out the virtual reality meat processing system

BEEF AUSTRALIA 21: Clare Hills (centre) from Rockhampton Girls Grammar tries out the virtual reality meat processing system

Beef Australia is a rare opportunity for Clare Hills to spend a week with her family during the second term of school.

The Rockhampton Girls Grammar boarder hails from Oakdale near Moura in Central Queensland’s cattle belt.

Her parents and siblings - with the exception of older sister Abigail - have travelled to the Rockhampton showgrounds to show off the variety of breeds they run on their property.

BEEF AUSTRALIA 21: Clare Hills (left) from Rockhampton Girls Grammar tries out the virtual reality meat processing system

The Morning Bulletin first spotted Clare behind a virtual reality helmet, trying her hand at cutting beef ribs.

“This is a good way to let the public know what happens at the abattoirs,” she said.

“Otherwise you’re eating steak oblivious to how it gets made.”

Minutes later, she and her RGGS friends were strapped into what looked at first like futuristic jetpacks.

BEEF AUSTRALIA 21: Alexis Heilig, Ella Gleeson, Eleanor Jacobsen and Clare Hills try out the exoskeletons

Amanda Carter from the Australia Meat Processing Corporation explained they are ‘exoskeletons’, designed to reduce injuries associated with meat workers handling carcasses overhead.

“AMPC is trialling the ESKO bionics, out of America, to support our membership with research into the latest technology,” she said.

“It’s great to see young women taking an interest in the future of how we put beef on the menu.”

BEEF AUSTRALIA 21: Amanda Carter of AMPC

Clare, who is in Year 8, said she aspires to go into law or psychology after she graduates.

“But with a family in agriculture, it’s important for me to come here and learn everything I can.”

