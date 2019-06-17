Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rory Jones and Jaiden Hill, RGS boarders, are raising money for flood-afflicted farmers in western Queensland
Rory Jones and Jaiden Hill, RGS boarders, are raising money for flood-afflicted farmers in western Queensland Jann Houley
News

RGS boarder duo raise funds for flooded farmers

JANN HOULEY
by
17th Jun 2019 7:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

INSPIRED by their own families' trials and triumphs, two boarder students from the bush are raising money for flood-affected farmers in the state's north-west.

Rory Jones accompanied his father on a mercy mission, delivering live stock and supplies, soon after the floods in February, which killed an estimated half-million head of cattle.

"It really brought a tear to my eye, seeing cattle twenty feet in the air in the trees along creeks, among the fence lines,” he said.

Jaiden Hill lived through both Cyclone Larry in 2006 and the floods three years later, when her family lived between Normanton and Cloncurry in Queensland's far north west.

She caught up during the recent ACA campdraft with old friends who faced "catastrophic' floods.

"I know exactly what it's like to be in those circumstances," she said.

Both boarders at the Rockhampton Grammar School, they will hold a farmer's challenge on Wednesday to raise money for the Restocking the North-West charity.

"Unless we get those farmers back on their feet, it will affect everyone in the food chain,” Rory said.

"No beef means no work, for the farmers, for the meatworks, for the whole community.”

The charity event has attracted nominations and sponsorship for teams to compete in a sack race, roll-a-swag, carry-a-hay-bale and potato-chuck contests.

Students and teachers will take part, while parents in remote communities will observe via videolink to the school's social media sites.

The two senior students said the initiative has proved the entire student body really understands the farmers' struggle.

"It's amazing what communities can achieve for each other using the internet,” Jaiden said.

"The Sisters of the North charity hit a million dollars already and they only started raising money in February.”

RGS students previously ran a sausage sizzle during a staff farewell function which raised more than $1,500 for the worthy cause.

cattle truck qld floods 2019 rockhampton grammar school rolleston taroom
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Bold plan to hold Adani to account on jobs promises

    premium_icon Bold plan to hold Adani to account on jobs promises

    News Queensland MP's plan to keep the Adani jobs in Central Queensland

    • 17th Jun 2019 5:21 PM
    COUNCIL MEETINGS: Boat ramp, road reserves on the table

    premium_icon COUNCIL MEETINGS: Boat ramp, road reserves on the table

    Council News Livingstone and Rockhampton councils both to hold ordinary meetings

    • 17th Jun 2019 6:02 PM
    REWIND: Take a look through the show photos from '90s

    premium_icon REWIND: Take a look through the show photos from '90s

    Entertainment Check out the black and white photo gallery

    Rocky horse Peacock to contest Friday's Tatts Sprint

    premium_icon Rocky horse Peacock to contest Friday's Tatts Sprint

    News Jockey Tom Button to ride 2018 Rocky Newmarket winner

    • 17th Jun 2019 7:00 PM