RGS boarder duo raise funds for flooded farmers

Rory Jones and Jaiden Hill, RGS boarders, are raising money for flood-afflicted farmers in western Queensland Jann Houley

INSPIRED by their own families' trials and triumphs, two boarder students from the bush are raising money for flood-affected farmers in the state's north-west.

Rory Jones accompanied his father on a mercy mission, delivering live stock and supplies, soon after the floods in February, which killed an estimated half-million head of cattle.

"It really brought a tear to my eye, seeing cattle twenty feet in the air in the trees along creeks, among the fence lines,” he said.

Jaiden Hill lived through both Cyclone Larry in 2006 and the floods three years later, when her family lived between Normanton and Cloncurry in Queensland's far north west.

She caught up during the recent ACA campdraft with old friends who faced "catastrophic' floods.

"I know exactly what it's like to be in those circumstances," she said.

Both boarders at the Rockhampton Grammar School, they will hold a farmer's challenge on Wednesday to raise money for the Restocking the North-West charity.

"Unless we get those farmers back on their feet, it will affect everyone in the food chain,” Rory said.

"No beef means no work, for the farmers, for the meatworks, for the whole community.”

The charity event has attracted nominations and sponsorship for teams to compete in a sack race, roll-a-swag, carry-a-hay-bale and potato-chuck contests.

Students and teachers will take part, while parents in remote communities will observe via videolink to the school's social media sites.

The two senior students said the initiative has proved the entire student body really understands the farmers' struggle.

"It's amazing what communities can achieve for each other using the internet,” Jaiden said.

"The Sisters of the North charity hit a million dollars already and they only started raising money in February.”

RGS students previously ran a sausage sizzle during a staff farewell function which raised more than $1,500 for the worthy cause.