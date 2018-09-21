RGS boys compete in Qld Schools Tennis Championships

CAPTAIN: RGS tennis player Benjamin Funch is leading his team in the Qld Secondary Schools Teams Tennis Championships over two days.

CAPTAIN: RGS tennis player Benjamin Funch is leading his team in the Qld Secondary Schools Teams Tennis Championships over two days. Allan Reinikka ROK200918atennis1

TENNIS: The Queensland Secondary Schools Teams Tennis Championships kicked off on Thursday, with schools from Cairns to the Gold Coast battling it out for a spot in the semis.

Rockhampton Grammar School's boys team were off to a good start, taking out a 34-11 win against their first Pool A rivals, Shalom College, Bundaberg.

The team's captain, Benjamin Funch, said the five-man team (including one reserve player) was on a high after their first win.

"It will push the boys and motivate them to get another win,” Funch said yesterday morning.

"Everyone was nervous but we weren't taking any shots, were getting into the rhythm and groove and we played really well and the results showed it.

"A lot of the boys' serving was looking very nice and hopefully we can keep serving aces like that. It makes life a bit easier.

"The win gives us confidence going into the next round (against Palm Beach Currumbin State High School).

"They're quite a fast team, so we'll look to come to the net and put a point away early and try not to run them around.”

Throughout the match against Shalom College, Funch said there were a couple of moments when things got tight, but his team managed to "stay hard” and come out with the win.

"The teams in this championship are experienced... they're watching you... you've got to hide that emotion and play hard the whole game,” he said.

RGS followed up their round one win with a round two 34-22 win over Currumbin State High School.

However, in round three they lost by a narrow margin to Redland City's Sheldon College by 29-25 yesterday afternoon, eliminating their chance to go straight through to the semi-finals.

This morning, the RGS team will face off with Brisbane Boys College in round five after a BYE.

The winner of this match will be placed 3rd in Pool A, and go up against the 4th place runners in the play-offs this morning.

The team is looking at a 5th or 6th place overall.