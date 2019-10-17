RGS cadet wins Australian army award

ROCKHAMPTON Grammar School senior Jackson Neubecker is one step closer to his dreams of being in the Australian Defence Force Army after he was awarded the ADFA Education Award on Wednesday morning.

“I was proud. It’s what I’v always wanted and have been thinking about for the last six years,” he said.

Jackson was one of 50 Australian year 12 students, involved within the army, navy and airforce cadets, to be presented the annual award which recognises leadership potential, and academic and sporting achievements exhibited throughout year 11.

Jackson underwent an entry aptitude test, medical testing and a series of interviews including one before an Officer Selection Board.

“They rank you on merit and the top percentile get the award,” he said.

“I did the harder subjects at school, like maths C, physics, chemistry, and I had the grades to be considered.”

Jackson Neubecker with his ADFA award.

Jackson is actively involved with the local Anzac committee and is captain of the RGS cadets.

In 2017 and 2018, he went to Canberra to represent the cadets at the ATA awards.

Jackson first developed an interest in the armed forces when he was a child attending Anzac Day services.

“It’s just absolutely insane seeing them doing all the things and meeting all the people they do - they’re my role models,” he said.

Jackson joined the cadets in 2014 and when he came to RGS in year 10, he met Mr Petrie, who runs the cadets and taught Jackson eveything cadets entailed.

After graduation, Jackson hopes to complete an arts degree and work in infantry or as a transport officer within the combat chains in ADFA.

Major Robert Grant said Jackson was on his way with entry involving psychometric, barrier and physical fitness testing.

“It’s outstanding.

“The award is recognition of him doing well in his testing and it’s there to support him in his future studies, and encourage him to keep particpating,”