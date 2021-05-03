RGS cattle paraders starts off strong at Beef Australia

RGS Agriculture Head Hardy Manser with Tyler Hyden and Tigger at Beef Australia 2021

RGS Agriculture Head Hardy Manser with Tyler Hyden and Tigger at Beef Australia 2021

Rockhampton Grammar School’s School Cattle team were on site at the showgrounds before dawn on Monday, the opening day of Beef Australia.

RGS Show Cattle team awaits results of the Junior Parading competition at Beef Australia 2021

The 25-strong cohort will compete for a range of parading and judging prizes throughout the week.

Head of Agriculture Hardy Manser said it was a great opportunity for the more experienced students to share their knowledge with the younger students and cheer them on.

RGS Show Cattle team awaits results of the Junior Parading competition at Beef Australia 2021

Hayden Hansen took first place in the 16-17 years age group, parading one of the steers from his family’s Brangus stud.

Tyler showed one of the Banana Station steers which the students break and run on RGS’ Port Curtis farm.

RGS Show Cattle team awaits results of the Junior Parading competition at Beef Australia 2021

Mr Manser said the team benefited from the mentorship of an industry-based trainer, Renee Rutherford, and RGS was the only school which offered its students two units of vocational qualifications through its cattle team.

RGS Cattle Show Cattle team member Kody Schafferrius

“It’s a very proud point of difference for the school that our cattle team links to attaining a Certificate III from the Belmont Station, and in turn can be accredited towards a CQUniversity degree,” he said.

“As our team largely comes from pastoral backgrounds, we’re preparing them for a future of leadership in the beef industry.”