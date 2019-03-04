RGS crowned champions at Regional Rugby clash

TRYSCORER: Rockhampton Grammar School's Joe Callanan scores a try in the first half against Toowoomba's Downlands College in the Rugby Regional Championships final at Rugby Park yesterday. RGS won 27-12.

RUGBY UNION: The final minutes of the first half were ticking away when Rockhampton Grammar School's Bronson Ryan broke through Toowoomba's Downlands College defensive line and barrelled down the field to score untouched.

Ryan's brilliant effort ended the first-half's scoring with the Rockhampton side dominating to lead 17-0 in the Regional Rugby Championships final at Rugby Park before going on to win 27-12.

After first-half tries by Ryan, Riley Moller and Joe Callanan, Ryan delivered a second, in the second half, along with Zach Sypher.

After putting pressure on the Toowoomba side's defensive line in the first half, the RGS boys continued their attack after the restart.

"We wanted to be very direct as we thought it was our best chance to push our claim and challenge those advantage lines,” coach Todd Wells said.

"They did well, putting pressure on the defensive lines and we got good tries based on that.

"Coming into the end of the first half, the intensity amped up.”

The second half was a very physical contest and was very tightly contested in that both teams were testing each other on the edge.

RGS were unbeaten throughout the weekend and emerged deserving champions.

After carving out a 31-0 defeat of Marist on Saturday, the team was on a high lasting well into their grand final victory over Toowoomba, a performance which Wells dubbed their best of the year.

"The whole carnival was all about trying to build momentum and more experience playing rugby,” Wells said.

"Results aren't the most important thing, it was about getting out and playing and learning as they go and continuing to improve.”

"It was a great game of rugby and both teams had good opportunities,” Wells said.

"We were fortunate enough to be put in a good position to score tries and hold them out when they had moments.”

RGS captain Walter Wilson was crowned Player of the Carnival after a solid effort throughout the two-day championship.

"He led from the front and played well for the majority of the championship,” Wells said.

Joe Callanan collected the RGS Best Player award.

"Joe was another forward who was very good and provided lots of minutes and direct running and impact as a second rower, which was a new position for him,” Wells said.

"Bronson Ryan scored two tries in the final and both times he didn't get touched at all. He's a pretty special young man.

"I'm very happy with the individual performances but overall the team is starting to move forward and build something.

"I was really happy with the performance.

"The main thing from the weekend was that we were able to provide an opportunity for people to play rugby in a carnival atmosphere.

"We're proud to host a competition that exposes these kids to a high level of rugby and an enjoyable day.”

In the girls' sevens, The Cathedral College defeated RGS in a "cracking game” on Saturday afternoon, 37-32.

"It was a fantastic game and had record numbers of people there,” Wells said.

"There were high-quality skills across the groups.”