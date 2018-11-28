RGS defeats Frenchville in Rocky U18 T20 final

RGS and Frenchville U18 teams competed in the T20 Rockhampton Final on Sunday night.

CRICKET: Rockhampton cricket is paving the way for future A grade cricketers with the new U18 T20 Rockhampton introducing junior players to the nine-a-side competition.

On Sunday night, Frenchville and Rockhampton Grammar School U18s competed in the Rockhampton final, with RGS taking out the win.

Frenchville won the toss and elected to bowl, with RGS captain Jack Harris sent to bat.

Harris lead the way with 68 off 50 balls, and Walter Wilson supported Harris' efforts with 42 off 39 balls.

RGS got five for 156 off their 20 overs.

"The standard was right up there,” RGS coach Todd Wells said.

"It was quite a good game. Frenchville bowled quite well and RGS batted well, with Grammar getting key wickets which made it difficult for Frenchville to get momentum in the run chase.

"It was evenly balanced with a lot of kids already playing senior cricket, it provides a good platform to show their wares to play more senior cricket.”

Wells said the most impressive bowlers for Frenchville were Mackenzie Ralphs and Luke Doherty who both took two wickets each.

"Frenchville finished at seven for 107 off their 20 overs and their best batsman was Will Barwick,” he said.

"He got 33 off 26 balls.

"The best bowlers for RGS were Brody Bashford and Joe Maguire.”

The nine-a-side competition is run by Queensland Cricket and was picked up by Rockhampton Cricket this year.

RGS will now take on Gladstone, and the winners of the Mackay T20, with the winning team of the region headed to Brisbane to play the winning clubs.

"All the winning clubs play at a tournament,” Wells said.

"The objective with U18 T20 is to provide a link from junior to senior cricket and engage players to play more senior cricket.

"It's a great initiative. It's hopefully a stepping stone and is about creating a bit of atmosphere and opportunities for kids to play after school or on Friday or Sunday night.

"We're hoping to continue it next year and we're happy to support and provide opportunities for those U18 cricketers. We had three Rocky teams in this competition and our goal is to get four to six next year.”

A stand-out in the final game was RGS' Jack Harrison.

"He plays A grade Frenchville but played for us in the T20 and was a star performer across the board,” Wells said.

"There were a few guys there from Frenchville team playing their second and third games.

"They learn a lot playing senior cricket and are challenged more and it helps them progress and then use that experience and knowledge when they go away for rep teams, play for state or in North Queensland championships.”

The next T20 match against Gladstone is expected to be held early next year.