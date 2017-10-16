RGS First XI aiming to be big hit in NQ T20 finals

The Rockhampton Grammar School First XI members on their recent tour of Sydney.

CRICKET: Rockhampton Grammar School's First XI will begin its quest for a finals berth in the Queensland T20 Cup competition in Mackay tonight.

The team will play three games in the North Queensland finals, starting with Atherton State High at 6pm today and then Bowen State High and Ignatius Park tomorrow.

The team that comes out on top will advance to the state final in Brisbane on November 6.

RGS has been a strong contender in the statewide competition since its inception 10 years ago and won the title in 2015.

Two of its current players - captain Gerard Moriarty and Leighton Milburn - were part of that success and will be instrumental in the team's performances in Mackay.

RGS First XI coach Todd Wells said the players were in good form after gaining some valuable experience on their recent tour of Sydney on which they played three 50-over and two T20 games.

The Rockhampton Grammar School First XI played five games in Sydney. CONTRIBUTED

"We're very happy with the preparation of the players and we have a lot of depth in the squad to perform over the three games in Mackay,” he said.

"It's just a matter of us going out and executing our game plan.

"Obviously, there's going to be some tough competition but I think if we can play to our ability we will certainly be in the mix.”

RGS qualified for the NQ finals with a win over Emmuas College.

Batting first, they scored 174 runs before bowling Emmuas out for 105 runs.

Jack Harris led the scoring with 84 off 55 balls, while Moriarty scored a quick-fire 44 from 41 balls. Brody Bashford finished with figures of 3-8 off four overs and Logan Whitfield took 2-13 off 3.2 overs.

Wells said there were some equally impressive performances on the Sydney tour, which is held every second year and exposes RGS players to a high level of competition against different opposition.

Flynn Thomasson scored his maiden century on Grammar's recent tour of Sydney. RACHAEL MCDONALD

One of them came from Year 9 student Flynn Thomasson who scored his first-ever century in the team's commanding victory in its final game in Sydney.

Wells said the RGS First XI had a talented top order led by Kye Geall, who he described as one of the most aggressive batsmen in the schoolboys competition.

He racked up a century off just 30 balls last year for RGS in the Rockhampton men's third grade competition.

The team's bowling stocks were also very strong, and featured left arm spinner Logan Whitfield who is playing with the CQ men's rep team this year.

RGS FIRST XI

Kye Geal, Jack Harris, Leighton Milburn, Flynn Thomasson, Gerard Moriarty (captain), Logan Whitfield, Blake Moore, Alastair Cathey, Hugh Farquhar, Ryan Dellow, Brody Bashford, Patrick Chay. Injured: Max Norris-Kvikne, Joe Callanan.