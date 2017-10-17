27°
RGS into state final of T20 open division comp

The Rockhampton Grammar School First XI, pictured on their recent tour of Sydney, are into the state final of the T20 open division competition.
The Rockhampton Grammar School First XI, pictured on their recent tour of Sydney, are into the state final of the T20 open division competition. CONTRIBUTED
Pam McKay
by

CRICKET: Rockhampton Grammar School's First XI is into the final of the Queensland T20 open division competition.

The team booked its place in the November 6 decider in Brisbane courtesy of an unbeaten run in the North Queensland finals which wrapped up today in Mackay.

Coach Todd Wells was impressed with the team's performance.

"I'm very happy. We've played some really good cricket over the last couple of days.

"Three games of cricket in 24 hours is a pretty hectic schedule but I'm very proud of what the boys have done here.

"We were very well prepared for these games and the nucleus of the side has played a lot of cricket together.

"In tough positions we were able to play some quality cricket to get the momentum back in games and keep that momentum.”

RGS won its opening game against Atherton State High last night and backed up for a commanding victory over Bowen State High in a rain-affected game this morning.

In their third game against Ignatius Park this afternoon, RGS scored 8-81.

Ignatius Park, having lost to Atherton in an earlier game, had to score the runs in 12 overs to finish with a better net run rate than RGS.

Tight bowling from the RGS attack and some impressive fielding which resulted in two great catches and a couple of vital run-outs saw Ignatius Park dismissed for 74.

RGS, the NQ champions, will take on the winner of the South Queensland competition in the grand final.

RGS FIRST XI

Kye Geal, Jack Harris, Leighton Milburn, Flynn Thomasson, Gerard Moriarty (captain), Logan Whitfield, Blake Moore, Alastair Cathey, Hugh Farquhar, Ryan Dellow, Brody Bashford, Patrick Chay. Injured: Max Norris-Kvikne, Joe Callanan

cricket queensland t20 open division competition rockhampton grammar school todd wells

