RGS OP 1 graduate to pursue career in rural medicine

A PASSION for physics and a dream to help others spurred Rockhampton Grammar School graduate and OP 1 recipient, Sri Padma Bontula, to follow her dreams and pursue a career in medicine.

Despite the stress of waiting for the results of her OP test, Miss Bontula and her family were relieved when they heard the news.

"Thankfully it all worked out,” she said.

Miss Bontula came to Rockhampton Grammar School when she was in grade six and during her time at the school, developed an interest in a number of various activities including basketball and OPTI-minds.

DRESSED FOR SUCCESS: Sri Padma Bontula and her partner John Thomas at the 2018 RGS formal. Contributed ROK030718rgsformal34

"Year eleven and twelve have been some very memorable years for me and I've found that even when I was stressed, I had a large support network of friends and teachers who I could go to when I needed help,” she said.

"I reckon the most memorable parts of senior school would be the athletics and swimming carnivals because they were days when we could all relax after exams and have fun.”

Miss Bontula's favourite subject during her schooling years was physics, which was something she found sparked her interest in scientific disciplines.

"I find that it's a subject that I always found myself enjoying and having fun in but honestly all of my classes are amazing because my teachers have all been really helpful and have always made the lessons memorable,” she said.

Despite a whirlwind past two years of busy timetables, exams and copious study sessions, Miss Bontula is not done with her passion for learning just yet.

She hopes to attend university and study medicine next year.

"It's a goal I've been working towards for the past two years so hopefully it works out,” she said.