RGS ready to take on state's best in T20 final

The RGS team (back row, from left) Fletcher Hewitt, Rory Connor, Lawson Denniss, Lachie Reck and coach Owen Kelland; and (front, from left) Charlie Hewitt, Thomas Reck, Harry Reck and Riley McDonald.

CRICKET: Rockhampton Grammar School's Fletcher Hewitt is feeling pretty good about his team's chances in the Milo T20 Blast School Cup state final.

The primary school team will be among eight regional champions from across Queensland vying for victory in Brisbane tomorrow.

The final was to be played at Allan Border Field but torrential rain in Brisbane today forced its move indoors to the Salisbury Super Sports complex.

RGS will play four games in the round robin competition before crossover games will determine its final placing.

The overall winner will go on to play in the Cup's national final.

Fletcher and his twin brother Charlie are two of the most senior members of the team, and played in the state final last year where RGS finished sixth.

"It was really fun last time. We didn't place in the top three but we did well,” Hewitt said.

Fletcher Hewitt is excited about the chance to play the state's best in Brisbane.

"I'm looking forward to going down to Brisbane again and having a good time and playing well.”

Fletcher, who has the responsibility of bowling the last over of the innings, believes it is Grammar's accurate bowling that has been a key factor in its success.

The team won the Rockhampton district challenge and in turn the regional section to book its place in the state final.

The 12-year-old Hewitts are joined by a handful of 11-year-olds and two 10-year-olds - Year 4 students Riley McDonald and Harry Reck.

Coach Owen Kelland said all the boys were excited and really looking forward to taking on the state's best.

"We've got a fairly well-balanced team. They can all hold up an end with the bat, they can all bowl straight and they are pretty competitive in the field as well,” he said.

"All the boys play school cricket on Fridays so it's just been a matter of adjusting to the different format.

"This is a fairly unique game compared to what they're used to playing but they've picked it up pretty quickly as we've gone along.”

Kelland said it had been a "great team effort” that had got RGS this far and he expects that again tomorrow.

"We're going down there to have a good time and acquit ourselves as best we can,” he said.