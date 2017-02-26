RGS scores thrilling win at home

ATTACKING RAID: RGS player Caleb Kennedy looks to get a pass away before he is wrapped up by the Ignatius Park defence in the open rugby match on Saturday.

RUGBY UNION: Fullback Ben Williams scored in the dying seconds to snatch a thrilling win for Rockhampton Grammar School's First XV in the inter-school rugby clash on Saturday.

RGS hosted Townsville's Ignatius Park in the open and under-15 divisions in what is hoped will become an annual challenge between the two schools.

It was a good day for the hosts, who won the opens 17-15 and the under-15s 26-12.

First XV coach Todd Wells said it was an opportunity for the RGS teams to get a solid hit-out against some quality opposition.

"Our game proved to be a very even contest. It was fiercely competitive and both teams played really well,” Wells said.

"We wanted to challenge ourselves and see how we react in those tough situations and the boys did a good job.

"In the first half we were camped in their territory for most of the time but couldn't put points on.

"In the second half we played with more continuity and were able to turn field position into points.”

Ignatius Park scored first but RGS hit back, taking a 7-5 lead into the half-time break.

The visitors were out of the blocks quickly in the second half, kicking a penalty goal and scoring again to lead 15-7.

RGS held its nerve and finished strongly, running in two tries in the last five minutes to take the win.

Front-rowers Blaine Steel and Jack Pevny-Chapman both crashed over for tries before Williams got the match-winner.

Breakaway Billy Smoothy was man of the match, while Williams also produced a stand-out performance.

Wells said the open team had a busy schedule ahead, which includes the Ballymore Cup in Brisbane in the first week of the school holidays in April.

"We've got a lot of rugby in front of us and the boys are really looking forward to it,” he said.