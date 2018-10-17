RGS student signs on as Cowboys' newest recruit

Rockhampton Grammar School student Aaron Moore has just signed a two year contract with the North Queenland Cowboys.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Rockhampton Grammar School student Aaron Moore has taken one step further towards his childhood dream; becoming an NRL star.

Just weeks ago, Moore, 17, accepted and signed a two-year contract with the North Queensland Cowboys.

Following in the footsteps of some of his sporting icons like Johnathan Thurston, who Moore described as a good person "on and off the field”, Moore hoped the move would solidify a career in league.

Moore has been on the team's radar throughout his years of playing school football within league competitions and confraternities.

The talented half back will be joining the likes of fellow RGS graduates, Ben Condon and Kurt Wiltshire in Townsville.

"Although I did sign with them, there's still a massive step to get to the NRL,” he said.

"It will take a lot of hard work and effort to get there.

"There will be a group of us who'll go up there and train with the Cowboys and then I'll go off to one of their regions - probably in one of the Townsville teams - to play in the Mal Meninga Cup.”

Strength-wise, Moore said he brings leadership and communication to a team.

"I do my bit and don't leave any stone unturned,” he said.

Moore plans to head straight up to Townsville after graduation and begin his training.

"It will be unreal to pull on the jersey and run around with those Cowboys fellas and understand what it's all about,” he said.

"Since I was young I've always wanted to play football... it's what I love most.

"Having that opportunity to do that for a career, I couldn't ask for more.

"It's all about hard work and dedication. I'll get there, put in the hard yards, do what I'm told and take all the advice I can get.”

Moore thanked his parents for all their support, his mates and RGS for his league opportunities.