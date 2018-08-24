RGS students' grand slam in regional finals leads to states

TENNIS: For Rockhampton Grammar School students, Benjamin Funch and Lacey Robertson, the secret to great tennis lies in mental composure.

'Show no emotion', is a motto the teens follow and have used to knock out much of their competition in August 15's Capricornia Regional Finals.

Funch's team was too good for their competitors and took out a first place win, progressing them to the Queensland Schools Tennis Championships at Victoria Park next month.

Robertson's team also faired exceptionally well, coming runners-up to Biloela.

Funch, 17, will be heading to the state titles on September 20-21 as captain of his four-man team.

"We're the only team from Central Queensland, everyone else is from up north or down south,” he said.

"This is our school's 11th year in a row in the state titles.

"It's always good to play at the highest level, and leading up to it I'll just be focusing on getting all the boys right and composed mentally and physically for the game.

"We'll be ready for the tough matches and hopefully come out with a good result.”

Funch has been playing tennis for six years (four years with RGS and six with Beak's Tennis) and has effortlessly adapted to his leadership role in the school's team.

Despite being a team player, for Funch, the pressure of individual competition is "thrilling”.

"I just feel like I take a good control of the team and sort out the tactics with our manager in terms of who is playing where and in terms of how confident they are, and their level of performance based on where we place them in the team,” Funch said.

"My coach always told me to stay mentally composed whether you're up or down and don't show much emotion because it always gets your opponent off balance and can change game just like that... it's been working so far.”

Funch said the team will be running regular training sessions and getting the boys prepared for next month.

"I've tried to take more leadership responsibility as captain and make sure our team does well in the state finals,” he said.

Robertson, 13, credited her team for delivering a great performance despite a tough competition this year.

"We stayed really headstrong and didn't let them intimidate us at all... we fought really hard,” she said.

"You have to be pretty mentally strong to play tennis... in [other sports] you can rely on team-mates but in tennis it's all on you.”

A highlight of the Regionals was when her team was tied for sets with The Cathedral College in a tough face-off.

"We had to win our doubles to get the win and she we really focused in those two games and we won.”

After missing out on placing last year, Robertson noted just how far her team has come this year.

"I think we bonded more as a team this year more than last year,” she said.

"You've really got to believe in yourself.

"I really try to believe in myself a lot and I keep fighting even if I'm losing and I don't give up.”