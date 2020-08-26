RGS students rally to support tragic national crisis

WITH GRINS plastered on their faces, students at Rockhampton Grammar School today seemed worlds away from the devastating reality of living in drought.

Despite the laughs, a sombre reminder underpinned the school’s 2020 Farmers Challenge as students donned their best farming get-ups in support of the crisis.

The beloved annual event returned Wednesday morning in a bid to raise much-needed funds for national drought support service, Drought Angels.

Year 12 students Kimberley Weier and Lachlan Collins arranged the fun-filled event, in which 15 teams from across Year 7 to Year 12 and faculty took part.

Both students know all too well the hardships faced by families living in drought.

Year 12s Kimberley Weier and Lachlan Collins with fellow Year 12 student Wade Haynes

Ms Weier hails from the Theodore district, while Mr Collins’ family lives on a property between Moura and Bauhinia Downs.

“Coming from a rural background and seeing a lot of families struggle with drought, we know that Drought Angels is a charity that helps a lot of those families.”

“A lot of farming families at Grammar are still struggling with drought,” Ms Weier said.

She was delighted to see the RGS community unite for such a great cause – particularly due to the havoc COVID-19 has this year caused.

Mr Collins said it was satisfying to see everyone come together following the pair’s extensive planning.

The student, who has boarded at RGS for the past three years, said they were not only supporting kids at the school but the whole nation.

“Much of the state is still drought declared and it’s important that we keep supporting the food producers of Australia.”

RGS Headmaster Dr Phillip Moulds said he was very proud that this initiative was a student created and driven event.

He said the challenge further demonstrated the renowned institution offered much more than academics.

“The students showed their commitment to the community they are a part of and serve beyond themselves,’’ Dr Moulds said.

“It was also wonderful to see the students so happy and engaged in a worthwhile cause.”

The event raised more than a whopping $2000 for the national charity.