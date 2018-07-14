RGS teen heads to national equestrian titles

HIGH ACHIEVER: RGS student Holly Tomkins has been selected for the Interschool State Team after the 2018 Interschool Equestrian Queensland State Championships early this month.

EQUESTRIAN: For Holly Tomkins, the "key element” behind her show-jumping success comes down to a good relationship between her and her horses, Princess Annie and JB Cabaret.

The 13-year-old Rockhampton Grammar School student came away from the 2018 Interschool Equestrian Queensland State Championships at Caboolture with enviable wins.

Holly was awarded Reserve Champion in the 90cm show-jumping division and Champion in both the 100cm and 110cm jumps.

Including these overall wins, Holly walked away from the competition with nine places in the top 10 for the 90cm, 100cm and 110cm divisions.

After her wins, Holly was selected for the Interschool State Team on both horses.

She will represent her school at the National Titles at Werribee, Victoria, in October and compete against junior riders in other states.

"It's a selection that takes me towards other events and gets me more confident towards bigger events coming up,” Holly said.

"I started riding when I was around three years old. I kept going because I love the sport so much and enjoy having fun and having a relationship with the horses.

"I've been jumping since I was around eight and decided to do this competition three years ago. I competed constantly before that and I was working towards this competition during those three years.”

Despite being Holly's third year in the state squad, she has continued to focus on not only improving her skills in show jumping but also making the most of the opportunity.

"Not many kids get to go three years in a row,” she said.

"I'm quite confident ... it depends on what you do and your horse - if you're both confident, it's not really hard.

"I look at the different parts of how I ride and how I can get higher and which parts of the horse I have to work on to get a better position.”

For the national championships, Holly will focus on keeping her horses conditioned to ride out of their usual season, which is April to August.

"I hope to continue and I think my passion will keep going for horses,” he said.

"[My goal] is to keep persisting and make sure there's trust between me and my horses and to have fun.”

Holly also won her division at the 2016 and 2017 nationals, as well as the junior championships World Cup this year where she placed 1st and 2nd in the 1.10m.

Holly was introduced to the sport by her parents and in particular her father Chris who trains her at their local property.

"Holly's strength is her ability to read a course and just go and ride it for what it is and enjoy it,” Chris said.

"She also has consistency.

"At the event the other day, she has nine classes and won five of them.

"There's up to 60 kids in a class... to win three classes in the metre is not easy.”

Holly would like to thank her sponsor, Kingsland Equestrian, for supplying her with her riding clothing.

Holly's results:

110cm - Champion Overall (riding JB Cabaret)

1st AM2 Show jumping

7th Two Phase Show jumping

10th AM5 Show jumping

100cm - Champion Overall (riding Princess Annie)

1st AM2 Show jumping

1st Two Phase Show jumping

1st AM5 Show jumping

90cm - Reserve Champion Overall (riding Princess Annie)

1st AM2 Show jumping

2nd Two Phase Show jumping

4th AM5 Show jumping